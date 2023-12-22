Toronto Police horse dies after 'serious' surgical complications

A horse with the Toronto Police Services’ Mounted Unit is dead after experiencing ‘serious’ complications during a surgical procedure.

In a tweet published Friday evening, the Mounted Unit said it was “very sad to share the news of the passing of Police Horse Picard,” who died on Dec. 20.

No further details were provided on the circumstances of the horse's death.

“He was a kind soul who was exceptional at his job and will be missed by all of us,” the unit wrote.

Picard was given his name in memory of a late Toronto police constable, according to Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw.

“Picard was an extra special horse because he was purchased in memory of the late P.C. Sam Sun, a huge Star Trek fan, who passed away in 2018,” Demkiw wrote in a tweet posted Friday.

The Toronto Police Association also offered condolences on Friday.

“It is with sadness the Toronto Police Association expresses our heartfelt condolences to the Mounted Unit on the loss of their horse, Picard,” the Association said in its statement.

“Like many of our Mounts, Picard was special.”