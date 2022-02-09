Police say that they are closing Queen's Park Circle "effective immediately" in response to a number of social media posts regarding a potential demonstration involving "a large number of vehicles."

The precaution comes after one of the organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday night, in which he claimed that some participants would be travelling to Toronto to continue their demonstration.

There has so far been no indication of truckers involved in the Ottawa protest leaving the nation's capital and many involved have previously indicated that they plan to stay in the area around Parliament for a prolonged period.

"I don't think Toronto has quite had enough entertainment for this and Ottawa is getting a little sticky on their law enforcement so yeah tomorrow we will pull up stakes and we will head to Toronto," Chris Barber said in the video. "Toronto get ready, it is going to be epic, we have all these trucks heading in your direction."

Hundreds of large vehicles have been illegally parked on downtown Ottawa streets for nearly two weeks now as part of a demonstration against vaccine mandates and other public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend there were a number of solidarity protests held in several Canadians cities, including Toronto.

However, in advance of that protest Toronto police closed several major arteries in an effort to ensure that the situation in Ottawa, which has evolved into an occupation, didn’t play out here.

At this point no details have been formally released about any potential protests in Toronto this week.

But in a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday police said that additional closures can be expected again over the coming days, along with an increased uniformed presence downtown.

They are encouraging individuals to avoid the area "unless absolutely necessary."

"Keeping emergency routes clear and protecting key infrastructure is a priority for officers," the message states.