Toronto police charge two men in alleged roofing scam
Toronto police are warning residents about a roofing scam following the arrest of two suspects in North York last Friday who are allegedly involved in the scheme.
Officers responded to the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at 11 a.m. for a call for fraud.
Through their investigation, police learned that a group of males attended a home and allegedly told the owner that their roof and chimney needed urgent work.
The suspects then allegedly climbed the home’s roof and started taking the chimney apart without permission. Police said the work was not required and unnecessary.
As a result, they arrested 40-year-old Stephen Smith and 23-year-old Bernie Strokes. The two have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.
On Saturday, police also released photos of the suspects as they believe there may be more victims.
According to police, the scam usually involves suspects going door to door, handing out flyers for fraudulent or non-existent companies offering roofing, paving and fencing services.
“The work is usually not completed or is substandard and done with poor quality products,” police said.
They advise residents to be cautious when solicited and not to share personal information with strangers.
Police noted that elderly and vulnerable citizens are the usual targets, and suspects use high-pressure tactics to get their way.
Here are other tips from police on how to prevent being defrauded:
- Be wary of unsolicited contractors going door to door, especially those using pressure tactics and demanding payment in cash/bank draft or demanding a large down payment.
- Avoid impulse decisions to hire a contractor. Do your research (online, references, word of mouth)
- Select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract.
- There is no obligation to speak to a salesperson soliciting at your door.
- Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
