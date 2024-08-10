TORONTO
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged homophobic assault

Toronto police
Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in an assault which was allegedly motivated by homophobia.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on June 16 in the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and St Clair Avenue East.  

Toronto police said a suspect approached two victims, made anti-gay remarks toward them and then assaulted them.

A suspect in the case was arrested on Aug. 8, police said Saturday.

Marcos Aurelio Lima De Carvalho, 31, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of assault.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Sept. 19.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in their release.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.

