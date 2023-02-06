Toronto physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple children facing additional charges
A Toronto physiotherapist previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple children he was treating has had additional charges placed on him, police said Monday.
Daniel Pringle, 34, was first arrested in December 2022 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old patient while working at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation, located near Bayview and Eglinton avenues. Pringle worked there as a physiotherapist from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the Toronto Police Service (TPS).
At the time, Pringle was charged with one count of sexual assault, and one count of sexual interference.
Less than a month later, on Jan. 10, police said further information was provided to them and officers arrested Pringle again, placing two additional charges on the Toronto resident.
Police say the two January charges stem from an alleged incident that took place while Pringle was working as a physiotherapist at the Active Therapy Clinic located at The Granite Club - an exclusive sporting facility in Toronto -- between November 2013 and June 2015.
During Pringle’s time employed at the clinic, investigators allege he repeatedly sexually assaulted a boy during treatment. They did not disclose the child's age.
At the time, Pringle was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.
On Monday, TPS issued a release stating that further investigation led officers to believe Pringle had committed additional assaults.
Investigators allege that during his employment at Active Therapy Clinic, Pringle sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy. Police say this incident occurred between February 2014 and December 2014.
Moreover, the February release alleges that between October and November 2016, while working as a physiotherapist at another Endeavour Sports clinic location at York University Glendon Campus, Pringle repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old female patient.
Four additional charges were placed on Pringle Monday – two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference – bringing the total number of charges faced by Pringle to eight.
None of the charges placed on Pringle have been proven in court. Pringle is now scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on March 2 at 2 p.m.
According to police, Pringle worked at the following locations during the following timeframes:
- November 2013 to July 2017 at Active Therapy Clinic – Granite Club, located at 2350 Bayview Ave., Toronto.
- November 2014 to present at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation -- two locations: 1820 Bayview Ave., Toronto and York University Glendon Campus 2275 Bayview Ave., Toronto.
Police are asking anyone with information about these allegations or who has further allegations, to contact child and youth advocacy centre investigators at 416-808-2922, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
