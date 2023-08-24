Toronto, Peel Region and Halton Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Toronto could see heavy rain and large hail this evening as thunderstorms pass through the region.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, warning that conditions are favourable for the development of storms that may be capable of producing nickel to toonie ball size hail and rain.

The federal weather agency said the city could see rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres

“Thunderstorms will continue to track southeastward over the region this evening. The primary threats will be hail and torrential rainfall,” the advisory read.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Peel Region and Halton Region are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.