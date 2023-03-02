Toronto Pearson warns of 'multiple scams' demanding money, offering fake jobs

Toronto Pearson International Airport issued a warning of scammers who have been fraudulently offering jobs at the airport and demanding money from applicants.

On Wednesday, the Toronto-based airport advised of “multiple scams” going after job seekers applying for work at Pearson.

“The scammers are offering fake jobs, such as cleaner, driver, electrical engineer, security officer and more. In some cases, they are demanding payment to secure a position,” Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) officials said in a release.

To spot one of these employment scams, GTAA says they often contain spelling errors and use email addresses that are unrelated to the airport or companies operating at the airport.

The offers may also go by fake company names, according to the GTAA, like “Toronto Pearson Airport & Hotels” or “Toronto Pearson International Airport Inc.”

The GTAA also made clear that it and any of the companies operating out of Pearson will “never ask for payment in exchange for employment.”

Anyone who thinks they have been approached with a fraudulent job offer should contact Peel Regional Police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.