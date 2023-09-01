Toronto Pearson Airport waits back to normal as CATSA works to resolve network outage

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rent in Canada hit $2,078 on average in July: report

The average asking rent in Canada reached a record high of $2,078 in July, according to the latest rent report by Rentals.ca. This is the first time average asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments have risen above $2,000.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton