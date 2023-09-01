Toronto Pearson Airport waits back to normal as CATSA works to resolve network outage

Toronto Pearson International Airport said normal wait times have returned after a network outage took place ahead of the long weekend on Friday.

Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA) reported the network outage at Terminal 1’s transborder checkpoint just after 9:30 a.m.

Lines have improved in Terminal 1, but passengers should be aware that wait times have ebbed and flowed throughout the morning. CATSA is working to resolve the issue. https://t.co/0cKX9lguKZ — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) September 1, 2023

“[It] is causing longer than usual wait-times. Your patience is appreciated,” CATSA said in a social media post.

Less than an hour later, Pearson said lines have improved, but passengers should be aware that wait times have “ebbed and flowed throughout” the morning.

"Things are currently operating well at Toronto Pearson, with normal wait times at Terminal 1 transborder. We are working with CATSA to resolve their outage, but at this point it is having no impact on airport operations,” Pearson told CTV News Toronto.

"All other areas of the airport are unaffected by this outage."

CATSA is working to resolve the issue as “quickly as possible,” the agency said.