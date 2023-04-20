Toronto Pearson Airport placed in brief lockdown after 'security incident'

Toronto Pearson International Airport was placed in lockdown due to a security incident, the airport said Thursday.

According to the Greater Toronto Area Airport Authority, the airport had a low-level security issue just before 9 a.m. Thursday and was placed in lockdown for 18 minutes.

"It is what is considered a containment issue," a spokesperson said. Further details were not provided.

As of 9:10 a.m., the situation had cleared, the airport said.