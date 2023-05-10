Toronto needs to reinvent downtown core to recover from pandemic, research shows
Toronto is lagging behind similarly sized cities in terms of pandemic recovery and “reinventing” the downtown core could be a key solution, according to data from the University of Toronto’s School of Cities.
By measuring cellphone activity, researchers ranked Toronto 55th of 63 North American cities recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between December 2022 to February 2023, cellphone activity in Toronto stood at about 47 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“Toronto’s in the bottom third of the cities we looked at,” Director of the School of Cities Karen Chapple told Newstalk1010’s Jerry Agar on Tuesday, adding that she is optimistic the city will be able to rebound.
“It's going to come back. It's just a question of when and how,” she said.
Factors include high land and rent prices, as well as a shift to remote work, something the researchers say was “less of a fundamental change and more of an extension of long-term trends.”
“If we look at the downtowns that have come back across North America, you can see that they are relying on sectors where people have to be there every day,” Chapple said.
These sectors include health care, construction manufacturing, government and education. Chapple adds that Toronto has become “overly concentrated” with professionals and those in the business sector, meaning that most of the cell activity in the downtown core can be attributed to visitors and residents.
“Those folks are at home they don't want to commute in,” she said. “They make that choice to stay home and so we'll have to look to other sectors that really have to be on site.”
The research suggests that downtowns should better reflect those sectors such as the service industry by investing in affordable and inclusive housing as well as transit.
Chapple suggests that transit could be one of the big hindrances in Toronto’s recovery, noting the city has “one of the worst commutes in North America.”
“We got to make sure that that transit system works for our essential workers, make sure it goes to places where essential workers live in outlying areas and we got to make sure that it runs 24/7 so it's good for visitors and shoppers and students and all kinds of people, not just nine to five workers.”
The TTC came under fire for making a number of changes this month that would lead to longer waits on Line 1 of the subway, especially late in the evening. Overnight routes in North York were also reduced and streetcar service downtown will be impacted by long-term construction.
The changes to the subway line were reversed on Monday, with Chief Executive Officer Rick Leary saying the TTC is seeing absenteeism at a much lower rate than what it budgeted for this year and as a result, the agency is “reinvesting resources into service” beginning with reversing planned changes to Line 1.
The researchers are recommending that that officials identify areas that need support to be revitalized, facilitate access to loans or small service and retail businesses, and continue to tolerate work from home arrangements when possible.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dies after being shot by police in Toronto's east end
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's changing in Canada's new-look passports
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
Adult sentence for youth in Calgary police officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
MPs to vote on House probe into Chinese envoy's alleged targeting of Michael Chong
The House of Commons is set to vote this afternoon on whether a committee should probe allegations of an intimidation campaign by the Chinese government against Conservative MP Michael Chong.
George Santos pleads not guilty to stealing from campaign, duping donors, lying to Congress
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve.
Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
U.S. basketball coach agrees to US$1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a US$1 million salary reduction and will be required to meet with LGBTQ2S+ leaders for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
Customer satisfaction with Air Canada, WestJet falls below average: Survey
Canada's two biggest airlines scored below average for customer satisfaction for economy class service among major North American carriers, according to a new survey.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal closes opposing fans section ahead of Toronto FC match
CF Montreal announced that its section usually reserved for groups of opposing fans at Saputo Stadium will be closed on Saturday night against Toronto FC.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000.
-
Health minister announces another plan to catch up on surgeries
Health Minister Christian Dube will announce another plan to catch up on surgeries on Wednesday.
London
-
London, Ont. pinball pro headed to Europe for world championship
Ever since he was a young boy, Jeff Teolis has played the silver ball.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant
OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release. Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.
-
Highbury Avenue road closure will cause delays
Commuters may want to change their route Wednesday if Highbury Avenue is part of your drive.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defense today.
-
WRDSB says trustee Fred Meissner has died
The Waterloo Region District School Board has announced the death of trustee Fred Meissner.
-
Man charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a man after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say impaired driver from Alberta found with $3.7M in cocaine, meth
An impaired driving investigation took a surprising turn this week in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township when police searched the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered a huge drug stash.
Ottawa
-
WATCH
WATCH | Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
-
Alleged grandparent scammer arrested while trying to get second $10,000 payment
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was arrested while trying to pick up the money he was allegedly demanding from an elderly woman.
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Canadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted for alleged sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street.
-
Four drivers caught stunt driving in Windsor: WPS
Windsor police say four drivers were charged with stunt driving on Tuesday.
-
Pelee Islander II back on the water
As previously reported, an unexpected technical problem kept the ferry dry-docked longer than anticipated. On May 12, the ferry will resume service departing from Leamington at 6 a.m.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman convicted of torturing and killing Orillia man in 2010 granted day bail
A Coldwater woman convicted of brutally torturing and killing a man in 2010 has been granted a little more freedom.
-
18 CMVs taken out of service, over 2 dozen charges laid during inspection blitz: OPP
Nearly 20 commercial vehicles were removed from the roads following an inspection blitz Tuesday.
-
Huntsville woman loses $7,450 in grandparent scam: OPP
Police are investigating another report of a resident losing thousands of dollars to a fraudster posing over the phone as a grandchild in desperate need.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man files human rights complaint after late husband denied wish to donate tissue
A Nova Scotia man has filed a federal human rights complaint alleging discrimination after his husband's dying wish to donate bodily tissues such as skin and bones was denied due to his sexual orientation.
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
-
Wildfire still out of control in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is no longer spreading, says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.
Calgary
-
Man in custody following stabbing on CTrain platform
Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed in an altercation on a CTrain platform early Wednesday morning.
-
Human remains found in Banff National Park
RCMP say human remains were found in Banff National Park on Tuesday and that a homicide investigation is underway in partnership with Calgary Police Service.
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian scramble part of proposed new vision for Osborne Village
Osborne Village could get a pedestrian scramble at one of its intersections if a new vision of the neighbourhood is approved.
-
'It's not Amazon': Manitoba justice minister defends remodel of women’s correctional centre beading program
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes coming to a beading program at a Manitoba correctional centre are being ushered in to allow more people to access it and to increase safety at the facility
-
Royal Canadian Mint redesigning coins to feature King Charles
Canada’s coins are getting a makeover.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Uber approved to begin operating outside Lower Mainland in B.C.
More than three years after it began operating in Metro Vancouver, ride-hailing giant Uber has received approval to operate elsewhere in British Columbia.
-
Alleged groper in custody after string of incidents, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of a series of sexual assaults in the city's downtown core.
-
Township of Langley votes to stop sharing RCMP services
The council for the Metro Vancouver Township of Langley, B.C., has voted for a plan to have its own RCMP detachment in a separation that the mayor says is over unfair costs.
Edmonton
-
18 properties in Strathcona County damaged by fires started by 'human activity': officials
Strathcona County says no homes were lost as a result of two wildfires that started last Friday, but 18 properties were damaged, including the loss of sheds, vehicles, yard equipment, fences, and vinyl siding damage.
-
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
-
Edmonton man busted with guns, cocaine, 400K 'illicit cigarettes': police
A 25-year-old man is facing at least eight charges as part of a drug and gang investigation in Edmonton.