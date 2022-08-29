Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams
Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name.
So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well?
TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon.
"The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that was unique, that was confident. Boldness really embodies a lot about our university and what we're trying to do.
"We obviously made a very bold decision to change the name of the institution ... and we really want it to continue to be bold. So it's something that we think we can really cultivate alongside the university's new name."
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
TMU announced in August of 2021 it was dumping the Ryerson name amid growing calls for change. Egerton Ryerson was an architect of Canada's residential school system, and demands ramped up following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of Indigenous children in unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.
- READ MORE: Here are all the places in Ontario named after Egerton Ryerson. Will they change their name?
McMillen said Bold isn't a nickname you find elsewhere.
"And that's part of the point," she said. "That's something that was important to us is that you don't hear a lot of teams named The Bold. That is part of the reason that we think it fits well with feedback that the community of the community gave us."
National Women's Soccer League team OL Reign is nicknamed "The Bold."
McMillen likened the nickname to the NHL's Minnesota Wild.
TMU president and vice-chancellor Mohamed Lachemi said boldness is a core value of the university.
"It is shared by our students, reflected in our approach to learning and research, and demonstrated on the court, the field, and the rink by our athletes," Lachemi said in a statement. "Our new team name and mascot represent another opportunity to unify our community behind the shared values and aspirations of our University. I am looking forward to cheering on the Blue, Gold and Bold this fall."
The team nickname and mascot were selected after two phases of surveys. There were 2,100 responses to an initial survey in May, and then another 2,700 survey submissions after a shortlist was published in July.
The Meteors and the Towers were the other two finalists.
McMillen said there was very strong community feedback that the mascot be an animal. "Egerton the Ram," also known as "Eggy," had been the university’s mascot since 1961.
The falcon, she said, was chosen for several reasons, including the fact the bird of prey often nests on the campus's rooftops.
"They are a part of our campus and we can see them and can hear them," McMillen said. "And (there were) a lot of really strong links for us. . . They're very strategic. And we really like that.
"As far as bold goes, falcons are as bold as they come, one of the fastest animals on Earth, but also their timing and their critical decision-making very much lines up with how our athletes perform and other parts of the institution as a whole."
She added that falcons have gold beaks and talons and often have blue feathers.
"So there's a blue and gold element to it as well, which is of course our university colours," she said.
The selection of a new team name and mascot was one of the 22 recommendations put forward in a report by the Standing Strong Task Force in August of 2021.
The new team name will be used immediately, while new team uniforms, a physical mascot and signage will be complete by the spring 2023 semester.
A special task force was formed in November of 2020 to analyze and address the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, who helped design both the public and residential school systems in Canada. It ultimately issued 22 recommendations and last August, the school's board of governors approved a motion to accept all 22 recommendations from the task force.
A statue of Egerton Ryerson on the university's campus was torn down by angry protesters last summer in response to the discovery of what are believed to be unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
The final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission detailed widespread mistreatment at Canada's residential schools, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse, and more than 4,000 deaths at the institutions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
How a Canadian photographer's project inspired a scientific study of doppelgangers
A Canadian photographer's photo series capturing strangers meeting their doppelgangers has inspired scientists to explore how seemingly unrelated strangers can look so similar.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
No link between COVID-19 vaccination and preterm births or stillbirths: study
There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and a higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth, according to a new Ottawa-based study.
'Quiet quitting' an opportunity for employers to help reshape the workplace
Conversations about so-called quiet quitting are everywhere these days, and one expert says it's a 'profound opportunity' for Canadian companies to both get it right with employees and improve the work landscape for the future.
Montreal
-
CAQ, Liberals promise income tax cuts on Day 2 of Quebec election campaign
The two top parties running for office in Quebec's election campaign are promising income tax cuts if elected on Oct. 3.
-
Montreal rapper believes language to blame after his REM promotional video was deleted
A rap video created by a young Montreal musician promoting the REM was deleted because it did not meet the 'digital publication criteria' of the company in charge of the transit system, CDPQ Infra.
-
Another week, another poll projection showing a CAQ landslide on Oct. 3
Polls as of Sunday show Francois Legault's CAQ party heading for a bigger majority than they won in 2018. The lowest potential seat count has the CAQ winning almost a dozen more seats than they did four years ago.
London
-
LPS investigating suspicious fire
London police are investigating after a Sunday evening fire was deemed suspicious. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the area of Central Avenue and St. George Street.
-
Teenage cyclist dies after crash near Stratford
A 19-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after a crash near Stratford.
-
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Kitchener
-
Fire at historic Cambridge farmhouse being investigated as arson
The fire that destroyed a historic Cambridge farmhouse on Sunday is now being investigated as arson.
-
Why police are telling drivers with keyless entry to take extra precautions
Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers with proximity key fobs to take extra precautions after four locked pickup trucks were stolen in the space of an hour in Fergus.
-
Teenage cyclist dies after crash near Stratford
A 19-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after a crash near Stratford.
Northern Ontario
-
Severe thunderstorm alerts in the northeast
Environment Canada issued weather alerts in several northeastern Ontario communities Monday morning due to possible severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and large hail.
-
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
Timmins police report spike in thefts from vehicles at hotels, motels
The Timmins Police Service said Monday that thieves are going to "extreme" lengths to steal items from parked vehicles at local hotels and motels.
Ottawa
-
Laval, Que. man charged with attempted murder in Ottawa hammer attack
A Laval, Que. man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man and attacking him with a hammer in Ottawa.
-
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.
-
Ontario passes motion to skip public hearings on long-term care legislation
Ontario has passed a motion to skip public hearings for legislation that would allow hospital patients awaiting long-term care to be transferred to a home without their consent.
Windsor
-
Windsor International Airport flight numbers move back to pre-pandemic levels
Activity at Windsor International Airport is returning to the level it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
-
Alleged impaired driver hits tomato wagon in Leamington
Two drivers are facing impaired charges after separate crashes in Essex County.
Barrie
-
6 people reported missing believed to be victims of fatal crash in Barrie
Barrie police are investigating a fatal collision that killed six people early Sunday morning.
-
Barrie names Will Dwyer Park after Terry Fox fundraising champion
Barrie City council passed a motion in June to rename Centennial's southern park the Will Dwyer Park.
-
Surf's up at Friday Harbour
Electric surfboards have arrived in Innisfil for people to ride around Lake Simcoe.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry focused on recommendations as final phase begins Monday
The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume Monday for its third and final phase of work.
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
-
Halifax Transit staff shortages cause disruptions in ferry service
Halifax's ferry service is facing disruptions and cancellations due to staffing shortages. The city's transit authority says that after 2 p.m. for at least the next two weeks the Alderney Ferry will run every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes due to crew availability.
Calgary
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP officer charged in investigation into excessive force during arrest at Winnipeg airport
A Manitoba RCMP officer is set to appear in provincial court next month after Manitoba’s police watchdog authorized an assault charge stemming from a 2019 incident at Winnipeg’s airport.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid after Winnipeg man found stabbed outside hotel
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Point Douglas earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg business waits 40 minutes for police after alarm triggered during robbery
A Winnipeg store owner is speaking out after a brazen daytime robbery.
Vancouver
-
Group demands masks in schools, ventilation in open letter to B.C.'s health, education ministers
With students heading back to class next week, a B.C. group is demanding far more stringent COVID-19 regulations for schools than the ones announced by health officials last week.
-
Strike action by tugboat workers strands cruise ship in Vancouver: passengers
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are stranded in Vancouver, apparently due to a strike by tugboat workers.
-
Liquor store shelves bare, restaurants facing shortages amid B.C. union's job action
B.C. liquor stores and restaurants are struggling with the impacts of a major union's ongoing job action, leading to bare shelves and possible menu changes for some.
Edmonton
-
6/49 jackpot win makes Edmonton $17M richer
One early-August day, Edmontonian Pritpal Chahal went to a local store to check his numbers for the July 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.