Toronto mayoral candidates clash over transit, affordable housing in final debate ahead of election day
Five of Toronto’s mayoral candidates went head-to-head Monday afternoon at a final debate ahead of next week’s municipal election.
The candidates were asked to address housing, small businesses, red tape, and revenue during the 90-minute event hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade.
The mayoral hopefuls participating included incumbent John Tory, Gil Penalosa, Chloe Brown, Sarah Climenhaga and Stephen Punwasi.
For Tory, the debate offered another opportunity for him to talk about what he has accomplished over the past eight years as mayor. Every time one of his opponents questioned a decision he made or made a comment about how progress at city hall has been too slow, Tory jumped in with a statistic or a stump speech about his record.
But the incumbent also had to navigate a number of unplanned interruptions during the course of the event. Twice someone from the crowd yelled over him as he was trying to answer a question from the moderator, and in one instance, the heckler walked up to the stage and stood within an arm’s distance of Tory.
“When you’re the incumbent, you know, as they say on the radio, the hits just keep on coming,” he told reporters after the debate.
“It was a good exchange of ideas. I had a great chance to get my platform out.”
For the most part, the debate was rather civil. Few candidates talked over each other and, in some cases, hands were raised.
Penalosa touted his “fast lane” transit plan while also saying he would re-evaluate how the city spends money so that it isn’t “wasted” on the Gardiner Expressway or on horses for the police service.
Brown zeroed in on ways to modernize city hall and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy while Climenhaga made it clear that residents would be highly consulted on how city hall is run if she were elected.
Punwasi appeared inexperienced on stage next to the four other candidates, often throwing questions to his opponents and coming to abrupt conclusions in his statements.
Here’s a recap of some of the debate’s key moments:
2:20 p.m.
The first topic at the debate is affordable transit. The candidates were given about a minute for opening statements.
Penalosa spoke about his plan to create fast bus lanes while Tory reiterated his accomplishments from the last eight years, while promising to continue to invest in building transit to “actually get it done.”
“For the first time ever in the history of our city, we have three governments agreeing on a transit plan,” Tory said. “It’s not the time to change the plan.”
Punwasi, meanwhile, said Toronto has a “terrible, terrible transit system” and focused on how we can better fund the TTC, including building shopping malls and housing on city-owned land.
Brown meanwhile, placed the blame for lack of leadership at city hall. She spoke about deteriorating infrastructure and the need for improved service.
Climenhaga spoke about ending mandatory transit fares, although didn’t go into detail about how it would be funded.
2:40 p.m.
The five candidates then sparred on affordable housing. Tory found himself defending his five-point plan to increase supply and build high-rise apartments with affordable units on transit corridors. The other four candidates took this opportunity to target his record and say that not enough shovels were in the ground.
Climenhaga said that residents and developers should both be in the room when decisions are made so that concerns can be addressed while Brown questioned multiple candidates about their plans, saying that it isn’t the fault of the development industry there is so much red tape.
The candidates hardly touched the moderator’s question – which was particularly about dealing with bylaws that prevent modest increases in density.
3 p.m.
Tory was interrupted during the third segment of the debate about how to make things easier for the business community. Reginald Tull, a mayoral candidate not participating in the debate, started heckling him from the crowd before making his way to the stage. He stood directly beside Tory and asked him to address homelessness and affordable living while the moderator told him interruptions weren’t allowed “unless they were witty and [his comments] were not.”
Tull was escorted out of the room.
The conversation quickly pivoted to quality of living and ensuring people who work in Toronto also live in Toronto. Penalosa brought up the “Alberta is calling” campaign and asked why our workforce was rapidly leaving the city.
Brown focused on bureaucracy and how the city shouldn’t be outsourcing technological developments.
“There is this wall of corporate bureaucracy that is slowing us all down from getting actual work done.”
Climenhaga spoke about vaccine mandates and how it could be affecting workforce retention.
3:10 p.m.
Another heckler interrupts Tory to ask why only five candidates are participating in the debate.
There are 31 mayoral candidates on the ballot. The Toronto Region Board of Trade chose five to take part in the 90-minute event.
The candidates then went head-to-head on red tape. Everyone agreed the city needs to make it easier for residents to deal with government. Tory said that steps have been taken to modernize but the government needs “to be nimble” and that’s why he is going to appoint a “red tape champion” whose job will be to identify those challenges and come up with solutions.
Climenhaga suggested that removing unnecessary bylaws could help streamline processes while Brown said that corporate processes are putting up barriers. Every sector should be modernized.
“Your experience is collecting dust and that’s why we have the red tape that we have,” Brown said.
3:20 p.m.
The final section of the debate is about revenue. The city is expected, at this moment in time, to run a $850 million deficit. Penalosa says that Toronto should be given a part of the provincial surplus that exists and should stop “irresponsible spending.”
Tory took one last chance to defend his record and reiterate that he would keep property taxes below inflation. The budget will be balanced thanks to “prudent financial management,” revenue from the TTC and partnerships with other governments.
Climenhaga focused on consultation and how residents need to have more say in how the city spends its money while Brown says politicians need to know how policy making works in order to spend the money wisely.
3:30 p.m.
The debate ended without any closing remarks.
Voting turnout
The turnout for advance voting dropped 30 per cent compared to 2014 and seven per cent from 2018 despite adding three more days for voters to cast ballots early.
“It’s discouraging, and not a good sign for civic engagement,” John Beebe, founder of the Democratic Engagement Exchange at Toronto Metropolitan University, told CTV News Toronto.
“I don’t think we’re seeing an inspiring campaign here but people need to remember this is our chance to get out and participate and see how they can affect the next four years,” Beebe said.
Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, said signs of disinterest in the mayoral election could be rooted in the fact that the race is not a competitive one.
“A lot of people might be happy with the status quo so they can’t be bothered voting or they think not much is going to change,” Wiseman said.
Speaking with reporters following the debate, Penalosa said that it’s imperative that we get “young people” to the polls.
“We need the youth to get involved. Many youth complain…we need the young people to vote,” he said.
Brown, who is a millennial, said that while politicians like to talk about how the younger generations don’t get out and vote because they may not care, she stresses “that’s not true.”
“We’re working two or three jobs to prop up micromanagers like John Tory and his policies and that is where it becomes so important for all of us to take this opportunity to bring your friends, family, their friends and families, to the polls.”
Election day is just a week away on Oct. 24. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
'This is an emergency': David Suzuki addresses profanity-laden climate rant
The Canadian government's baby steps toward addressing the climate crisis are 'embarrassing,' famed environmentalist David Suzuki said Monday while expanding on the profanity-laden criticism he launched during a federal announcement last week.
Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past
A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday.
Trial for crash that killed two girls on a Manitoba highway is underway
A trial is underway in Dauphin, Man. for a 2019 crash that killed two young sisters.
How much did the 'Freedom Convoy' cost the City of Ottawa?
A City of Ottawa report submitted as part of the national inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is shedding new light on how much this winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the nation’s capital, and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.
'It's harder to kill someone when the entire world is watching': wife of Russian political prisoner
The wife of detained Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza says publicity is the only weapon she has to help free her husband.
Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
Freeland says comments about Africa aid were not meant to offend
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she did not mean to offend anyone after saying last week that Africans must be 'prepared to die for their democracy,' and hinted that Canada might boost aid for the continent.
NDP 'Greedflation' motion calling for grocery pricing probe gets unanimous support from MPs
An NDP motion calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle 'greedflation,' and investigate grocery chain profits, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.
Montreal
-
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
-
Slain Quebec girl's family sues youth protection, school board for $3.7 million
The family of a seven-year-old Quebec girl who was killed in 2019 is suing the provincial youth protection agency and the local school board for $3.7 million, claiming they failed to act despite numerous warning signs.
London
-
‘Pay rent or buy food?’: People living in poverty having to make tough choices
As she walks through a St. Thomas, Ont. grocery store, Elizabeth Windover needs to be disciplined on a tight budget.
-
Cat attacks have pet owners on edge in Mount Brydges
Cat owners in Mount Brydges are concerned after several reports of animals being attacked including the use of spring traps.
-
Western University to uphold masking policy
Western University announced Monday it will be maintaining its masking policy until the end of the fall term.
Kitchener
-
Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection
A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.
-
Brantford man arrested after spitting on officer and vehicle fire
A 28-year-old Brantford man allegedly spat on an officer as he was being arrested following reports of an erratic driver and a vehicle fire.
-
Elmira girl with heart defect gifted 'trip of a lifetime'
An Elmira girl who lives with a rare heart condition has been gifted a unique trip to the Rocky Mountains.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
-
CUPE calls on province to staff up hospitals immediately
On Monday in Greater Sudbury the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents 120 staff at Health Sciences North and paramedics in the city called on the provincial government to take action on the health care staffing crisis.
-
Video of brazen, daytime porch pirate in Sudbury gaining attention on social media
A woman who lives in the Hanmer area of Greater Sudbury is warning others after her package was stolen from her front door in broad daylight.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa followed police lead on 'Freedom Convoy' response: city manager
Ottawa's city manager told the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act that police were in charge of the response to the 'Freedom Convoy,' and the city followed the force's lead.
-
Ottawa mayoral candidates work to get out the vote
In the final week of Ottawa’s municipal election campaign, there is a push to sway the undecided voter.
-
Parliament security took issue with city moving convoy trucks near Parliament Hill
The parliamentary security force took issue with the City of Ottawa's plan to move "Freedom Convoy" protesters' semi-trucks out of residential neighbourhoods and onto the street in front of Parliament Hill, according to evidence released through a public inquiry on Monday.
Windsor
-
Council approves $20,000 spend on stronger security at Amherstburg Admirals games
Amherstburg Town Council has approved spending $20,000 to step up security when the Admirals hockey team play on home ice following reports of harrassment and vandalism.
-
Tecumseh-natives in Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery
Two Tecumseh natives are in Florida to assist with the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
-
County of Essex declares local emergency over ambulance offload delays
The County of Essex has declared a local emergency in response to persistent ambulance offload delays.
Barrie
-
Outpouring of support as first responders cope with deaths of two officers
The community is rallying around its police service, still in shock and mourning the deaths of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup, who were killed Tuesday in a house in Innisfil, Ont. while answering a call about a disturbance.
-
Social media dance sensation coming to Barrie
A man who has gone viral on social media for his dance moves is bringing his message of hope and positivity to Barrie Tuesday.
-
Orillia OPP charge man for following youth
Provincial police have arrested one man for allegedly following youth in Orillia.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'They don't feel supported': Policing, civilian employees' union votes on confidence in Halifax police chief
Halifax police members are voting on whether they have confidence in Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella.
-
Man facing charges after Sunday afternoon police chase, collision in Halifax neighbourhood
Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a police chase in a quiet Armdale neighbourhood led to a collision and left two officers injured.
-
N.S. reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for September in monthly report
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of September, compared to August, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
Calgary
-
Hit-and-run collision in northwest Calgary leaves youth in critical condition
Calgary police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a youth was left in critical condition Monday evening.
-
Alberta's premier wants vaccine status to be a human right, critics concerned about problems it could pose
Premier Danielle Smith is sticking to her plan to amend the Alberta Human Rights Act to include vaccination status. It’s aimed at those who don’t want a COVID-19 shot, but critics fear it would encompass so much more.
-
Canadians to spend 28% more on Halloween 2022 compared to 2021: report
A new report suggests that Canadians are expected to spend 28.4 per cent more on Halloween this year than they did last year.
Winnipeg
-
Trial for crash that killed two girls on a Manitoba highway is underway
A trial is underway in Dauphin, Man. for a 2019 crash that killed two young sisters.
-
Mother wants changes after son takes bus and is dropped off far from home
A mother is speaking out after her seven-year-old son was put on a school bus and dropped off nowhere near his home, despite the fact he doesn't even ride the bus.
-
Five killed in three separate highway crashes since Friday: RCMP
RCMP in Manitoba say five people have died in three separate crashes on highways in the province since Friday.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ken Sim talks public safety, housing policy in first TV interview as Vancouver mayor-elect
Vancouver-mayor elect Ken Sim spoke exclusively with CTV News in his first television interview since his election win. The one-on-one conversation touched on his public safety promises and his plan to address the housing crisis.
-
Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side
Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.
-
Hiker was suffering 'severe effects' after eating wild mushrooms on B.C. trail, rescuers say
A backcountry hike ended with a helicopter rescue for two hikers on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast over the weekend, after they ate wild mushrooms that left one of them at a “lower level of consciousness."
Edmonton
-
Woman, 2 children in stroller struck crossing north Edmonton road
A woman and two children in a stroller were hit by a car in northwest Edmonton on Monday afternoon. On the way to the scene, an EMS unit was also involved in a crash.
-
2 girls, woman injured in west Edmonton crash
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in west Edmonton on Monday. A Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ran a red light at the intersection of 57 Avenue and Lessard Road and hit an ETS bus just before 5:45 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death
A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy that was in her care. Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.