How many people voted in advance for the Toronto election?

Advance voter turnout for Toronto’s municipal election fell nearly 30 per cent compared to the 2014 election and dropped seven per cent from 2018, despite adding three more days for voters to cast ballots early.

After eight days of advance voting, city officials said 115,911 voters cast their ballots at one of the 50 advance voting locations.

By comparison, 124,304 people participated in advance voting in the 2018 election, which was a 23-per cent drop from 2014 when 161,147 people voted in advance.

This year’s voting period began on Oct. 7 and spanned over the Thanksgiving long weekend to provide university students back home from school with an opportunity to vote in person. Advance voting closed on Friday at 7 p.m.

On Oct 24., voting locations will open again for election day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ahead of the election, a mayoral debate is set to take place on Monday with incumbent mayor John Tory in attendance, along with candidates Gil Penalosa, Sarah Climenhaga, Chloe Brown and Stephen Punwasi.

Voters must cast their ballot in the ward where they live and are encouraged to visit MyVote to learn where they can cast their ballot.