Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26

The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.

Toronto City Clerk John D. Elvidge released the date for the city’s mayoral byelection, which is subject to city council declaring the office vacant and passing a bylaw requiring a byelection at its next meeting on March 29.

Elvidge noted nominations would open on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and close on Friday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

Advance voting is expected to take place from Thursday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 13.

The mayoral byelection comes after Tory stepped down after disclosing that he had been involved in a relationship with a former staff member. His last day in office was Feb. 17.