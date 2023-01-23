Toronto mayor reiterates need for increased police budget amid random acts of violence

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is “deeply concerned” about a number of random violent incidents that have taken place in the city, adding it’s why he is pushing for an increase to the policing budget.

“I'm horrified at these things,” Tory told NEWSTALK1010’s Moore In The Morning on Monday.

“I am meeting with the police chief today. I don't think this is entirely a policing matter, but I will say I think it puts into some stark relief why I am advocating for and have included in the budget an increase in the police resources.”

Tory’s comments come as the city grapples with a number of seemingly random or unprovoked incidents over the weekend.

On Friday, an elderly woman was pushed to the ground while walking on the sidewalk downtown. She later died, although police are still determining if her death was the result of the assault.

Over the weekend, a TTC operator was shot with a BB gun. A 40-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with both a shooting in Brampton and a case of arson in Shelburne.

Meanwhile investigators are also searching for a suspect after a sexual assault took place on a TTC bus.

“It's very challenging, because they're random … the geographic descriptions of them is all over the city,” Tory said. “I think the presence of police, and the presence of some security people on the transit together with people that can help with homelessness, are going to be helpful.”

“These are very complex problems, which by the way are affecting cities right across North America, and I don't think there's an easy answer to it. It's not all policing. But I think support for the police is important.”

Tory is facing some criticism over a proposed $48.3 million, or 4.3 per cent, increase to the police budget in 2023.

The proposed funding would bring the service’s 2023 budget to approximately $1.166 billion.

When the increase was first announced earlier this month, Tory said part of the funding would be used to hire 200 more officers, with 162 of them assigned to “priority response units.”

Tory acknowledged that mental health is likely also playing a role in these incidents. He said there is a “balancing act” that is needed to ensure people get the help they need while also keeping the public safe.

“(Police) presence often can help those people and also can reassure members of the public who are anxious and so I put that forward. It's not the only answer, and I'm castigated in some quarters for that, but it'll be interesting to see the vote at city council on that when it comes up.”

The mayor is expected to present his budget proposal for 2023 by Feb. 1. City council then has 30 days to review and amend it.