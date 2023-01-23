Toronto mayor reiterates need for increased police budget amid random acts of violence
Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is “deeply concerned” about a number of random violent incidents that have taken place in the city, adding it’s why he is pushing for an increase to the policing budget.
“I'm horrified at these things,” Tory told NEWSTALK1010’s Moore In The Morning on Monday.
“I am meeting with the police chief today. I don't think this is entirely a policing matter, but I will say I think it puts into some stark relief why I am advocating for and have included in the budget an increase in the police resources.”
Tory’s comments come as the city grapples with a number of seemingly random or unprovoked incidents over the weekend.
On Friday, an elderly woman was pushed to the ground while walking on the sidewalk downtown. She later died, although police are still determining if her death was the result of the assault.
Over the weekend, a TTC operator was shot with a BB gun. A 40-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with both a shooting in Brampton and a case of arson in Shelburne.
Meanwhile investigators are also searching for a suspect after a sexual assault took place on a TTC bus.
“It's very challenging, because they're random … the geographic descriptions of them is all over the city,” Tory said. “I think the presence of police, and the presence of some security people on the transit together with people that can help with homelessness, are going to be helpful.”
“These are very complex problems, which by the way are affecting cities right across North America, and I don't think there's an easy answer to it. It's not all policing. But I think support for the police is important.”
Tory is facing some criticism over a proposed $48.3 million, or 4.3 per cent, increase to the police budget in 2023.
The proposed funding would bring the service’s 2023 budget to approximately $1.166 billion.
When the increase was first announced earlier this month, Tory said part of the funding would be used to hire 200 more officers, with 162 of them assigned to “priority response units.”
Tory acknowledged that mental health is likely also playing a role in these incidents. He said there is a “balancing act” that is needed to ensure people get the help they need while also keeping the public safe.
“(Police) presence often can help those people and also can reassure members of the public who are anxious and so I put that forward. It's not the only answer, and I'm castigated in some quarters for that, but it'll be interesting to see the vote at city council on that when it comes up.”
The mayor is expected to present his budget proposal for 2023 by Feb. 1. City council then has 30 days to review and amend it.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Mass shooter's motive elusive as Monterey Park mourns 10 dead
Investigators scrambled on Monday to discover why a 72-year-old gunman opened fire in a California dance hall popular with older patrons and killed 10 people before fatally turning a gun on himself hours later.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day cabinet retreat.
'Why did you even let us rebook?': Regina couple's destination wedding disrupted twice by repeated Sunwing cancellations
Sunwing has cancelled a number of winter flights from Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, causing chaos for one Regina couple’s wedding plans as flights for their destination wedding in Mexico were cancelled not once, but twice.
U.S. moving 'aggressively' on hydrogen energy, Canada competing for investment: consultant
One of the main hurdles Canada faces in the hydrogen energy market is competition from south of the border, a Canadian public policy consultant says.
'Significant' snowstorm heading for southern Ontario. Here's what to expect
Southern Ontario is on track to get hit with a significant winter storm this week, with 'rapidly accumulating snow' expected to make travel difficult.
'Ready, willing and able': COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping some health workers from filling dire staff shortages
Despite Ontario no longer requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, all of the province's 140 public hospitals continue to enforce a mandatory vaccination policy, leaving some experienced front-line workers in the dust as facilities face a staffing crisis.
Montreal
-
Verdict expected today in trial of Montreal man charged with promoting hatred
A Quebec court judge is scheduled to deliver his verdict in the trial of a Montreal man accused of promoting hatred against Jews. Gabriel Sohier Chaput faces a single charge of wilfully promoting hatred in connection with a 2017 article he wrote for neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer -- one of hundreds he wrote for the site.
-
St-Pierre Plamondon accepts Sandro Grande's apology for violent 2012 comments
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon officially accepted Sandro Grande's apology on Sunday after the two men spoke for over an hour at the PQ offices in Montreal. Montreal CF had hired Grande as head coach of the reserve team -- but he was quickly shown the door for 2012 comments in which he supported the shooter who attempted to assassinate former premier Pauline Marois.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms to hit most Quebec regions on Wednesday
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Highway 401 reopens after 'Significant Fuel Spill'
A six-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of the 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) Sunday afternoon.
-
Collision sends two motorists to hospital with unknown injuries Sunday
OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision that happened on Wonderland Road, north of Shorlea Line on Sunday evening.
Kitchener
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
House explosion, lost luggage, smallest bar: Most read stories of the week
A house explosion in Kitchener, a lost luggage saga for a Cambridge couple, and a small bar in Guelph round out the most read stories of the week.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Laurentian University hiring 10 new professors
As Laurentian University in Sudbury works to rebuild after emerging from insolvency -- which saw the elimination of more than a hundred staff -- funding has been approved Monday to hire 10 new tenure-track faculty members.
-
Vale confirms seismic activity at mine prior to Sudbury earthquake
Vale confirms seismic activity at two Sudbury mines on the weekend with Earthquakes Canada recording a 2.8-magnitude earthquake on Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Seven people displaced after Ottawa house fire
Seven people have been displaced after the second fire in an Ottawa neighbourhood in less than a week.
-
Construction to begin this fall on new Salvation Army 'Centre of Hope' on Montreal Road
The Salvation Army hopes to begin construction on its new community hub in Vanier this fall, as the area councillor and residents continue to raise concerns about the proposed plan.
Windsor
-
'Undetermined' fire in Windsor Sunday evening
No injuries are reported after a fire in the 800 block of Ouellette Ave. near Elliott Street on Sunday evening. Crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. and were asking people to stay clear of the area.
-
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada warns of significant snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
South Walkerville man protests ongoing train noise as councillor says 'conversation has started' with feds to address issue
Following three months of sleepless nights caused by the sound of train whistles loudly going off at random times throughout the day and night, a South Walkerville man says the issue has become "a matter of health."
Barrie
-
Highway 11 closed in Oro-Medonte after tractor-trailer crash
All southbound lanes are currently closed, and northbound lanes are reduced to a single lane on Highway 11 at Line 14.
-
Garage fire in south-end Barrie on Sovereign Gate
Barrie fire responded to a garage fire Sunday afternoon.
-
Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson
A 40-year-old man identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the Jan. 20 shooting of a woman in Brampton and wanted for arson in Shelburne is now in police custody.
Atlantic
-
Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect
Another messy mix of weather has closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Calgary
-
Province sets sights on reducing surgical wait times in Calgary
The province is set to make an announcement Monday morning on the latest efforts to reduce surgical wait times and Alberta's surgical backlog.
-
More than 1,400 Albertans died from drug-poisoning deaths in 2022: provincial data
While there were more drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta until December last year than in 2020, deaths remain lower than 2021's record-breaking 1,842.
-
Victim in fatal Chestermere crash identified
The family of a man killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Chestermere has identified the victim.
Winnipeg
-
Two arrested in ridesharing assault: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection to an assault of a ridesharing driver last week.
-
Organization calling for education property tax dollars to be used elsewhere
The Province of Manitoba has begun phasing out the education property tax - but some Manitobans say they'd rather the money go somewhere else.
-
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
-
Return of Lunar New Year parade brings 'hope,' celebration to Vancouver's Chinatown
A beloved annual event returned to the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, with locals and visiting politicians alike welcoming the year of the rabbit.
-
Daylight stabbing sends 1 to hospital in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are investigating after an injured man who had been stabbed was found on a bus Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
-
More than 1,400 Albertans died from drug-poisoning deaths in 2022: provincial data
While there were more drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta until December last year than in 2020, deaths remain lower than 2021's record-breaking 1,842.
-
Police launch sudden death investigation after southeast house fire
Police are now investigating a sudden death at the scene of a Sunday fire in southeast Edmonton.