Suspects sought after TTC bus operator shot with BB gun

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton