Man arrested in connection with Brampton shooting and Shelburne arson

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Canada's Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title. Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes. She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton