TORONTO -- Toronto Mayor John Tory will be going into self-isolation after returning from a business trip to London, England.

In a news release issued on Friday afternoon, Tory said that after learning that Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has now recommended that anyone who travels outside Canada in the last 14 days should go into self-isolation two weeks.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 appeared in Toronto, I have always stressed the importance of following the advice of our medical experts,” he said.

“Having returned from a business mission in London, England, on Wednesday, this advice would also apply to me. As a result, I will be going into self-isolation for the next 12 days as per Dr. de Villa's advice. Right now, I have no symptoms whatsoever and feel great.”

“Throughout this self-isolation I will be doing my job as Mayor and continuing to represent Toronto residents as we focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The mayor led a business mission to London between March 10 and March 11 with the goal of encouraging investment and job growth in Toronto. He returned Wednesday night.

My statement on beginning self-isolation based on Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. @epdevilla's updated recommendations to combat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/4pzLpWLpg2 — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 13, 2020

This is a developing news story. More to come.