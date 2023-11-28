TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new logo on home game helmets

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled a new helmet sponsorship.

    The team's home helmets will now feature an ad space for Toronto-based pizza chain, Pizza Pizza, the team confirmed to CTV News Toronto Tuesday.

    In a photo shared by the Leafs to social media Tuesday morning, left-winger Matthew Knies' helmet can be seen sporting the new logo.

    The helmets will make their official debut at Tuesday evening’s game against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.

    A new road helmet sponsor has not been chosen.

    The team first introduced helmet sponsorships in the 2020-2021 season. They previously used TikTok as a sponsor beginning in 2021 but announced a departure from that deal earlier this year.

    Just over a year ago, the Leafs and the Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) reached a deal that saw DFO's 'Milk' logo placed on the club’s jerseys.

