Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday.
The 25-year-old centre has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 contests this season.
Matthews missed two games earlier this month with an undisclosed injury and an illness.
Last season's Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP was on the ice for Mitch Marner's overtime goal against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
The team said in a tweet the injury was suffered during that game.
"(He is) such a big part of our team and one of the best players in the world," Toronto captain John Tavares said of Matthews. "Hopefully he gets back here as quick as possible. He'll do everything that needs to be done to do that and be ready to play."
Tavares skated between Marner and Michael Bunting at Friday's morning skate, while Pontus Holmberg centred William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok.
"For us as a team, we have to come together and, not really try and fill the void, but just play to our team identity and what's made us successful," Tavares added. "We've shown good depth throughout throughout the season."
"(There is an) opportunity for other guys to step up."
The injury will prevent Matthews from taking part in next week's NHL All-Star Game in Florida. The NHL announced Friday that Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov will replace Matthews on the Atlantic Division roster.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan, 27, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
What should Canada be doing about climate change? 25 recommendations
The national Net-Zero Advisory Body released 25 recommendations Friday for how Canada can adjust its climate plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — a goal that the country is not on track to reach right now, according to the report.
Canadian government posts $3.6 billion deficit between April and November
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $3.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.
Bear on Mars? NASA satellite snaps a strange formation
What looks like a giant teddy bear’s face peering into space from the surface of Mars is actually a satellite image of some craters and a circular fracture, scientists say.
Mandatory minimum penalty for firing gun at house unconstitutional: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a mandatory minimum sentence of four years for firing a gun at a house is unconstitutional.
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
Pierre Poilievre tells Tory caucus cities are turning into 'crime zones'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre doubled down on his belief that "everything feels broken" Friday, as he laced into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for suggesting otherwise.
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
RCMP warn of potential weekend highway delays near Coutts, Alta. during protest convoy
Freedom rally supporters are expected to congregate near the southern Alberta border town of Coutts on Saturday and RCMP officials say motorists in the area should expect to face highway delays.
Montreal
-
Holocaust remembrance: Survivor, born in Nazi concentration camp, recounts early years
Angela Orosz is one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust. On Dec. 21, 1944, she was born in a concentration camp. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazis and collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe and Nazi Germany. More than two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population was killed.
-
Police make 3 more arrests after teen attacked with hammer at Montreal high school
Three more people have been arrested in connection with a hammer attack on a 16-year-old boy Monday outside a school in Montreal North, police said Friday.
-
Montreal to reconfigure Sainte-Marie one-way streets to enhance safety after girl dies in hit-and-run
The City of Montreal says it will reconfigure some roads into one-way streets in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood to make them safer for pedestrians following last month's hit-and-run that killed a young girl.
London
-
Former London teacher guilty of sex crimes makes court appearance after being re-captured
After failing to appear for his sentencing hearing on a rash of sex-related crimes 10 days ago, a former London high school teacher who was on the lam for six days made a court appearance via video from the Sudbury jail.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Van towed away from area of sudden death investigation in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.
-
Fatal Fire in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Fire officials have confirmed one person has died after a fire near the downtown core. The blaze in a six-unit apartment building at 17 Mitchell St. broke out around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Van towed away from area of sudden death investigation in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.
-
Neighbours raise concerns about hybrid shelter at community meeting
Residents had a chance to ask questions and raise concerns about the hybrid shelter planned for Erbs Road at a community meeting in Waterloo on Thursday night.
-
'Always say I love you': Ancaster mother on the grief of losing her teen son in a car crash
An Ancaster mom is mourning the death of her 19-year-old son who died in a Brant County crash on Jan. 21.
Northern Ontario
-
Six charged, $20K in drugs seized in Iroquois Falls bust
Police seized about $20,000 in narcotics in a raid of a northern Ontario home on Wednesday and now six people are facing charges.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Ukrainian newcomers experience Sudbury hockey game for the first time
Dozens of Ukrainian newcomers who recently arrived in Canada experienced a hockey game for the first time Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death.
-
Man, 53, dies in workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a man died in a workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor, Ont., riverfront home involved in U.S. human smuggling case tracked by federal authorities
A multi-million dollar Windsor, Ont., home is at the centre of a human smuggling investigation, according to federal authorities in the U.S.
-
'Saddened and appalled': Windsor police chief condemns Memphis police actions in Tyre Nichols’ death
Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire has released a statement condemning the actions of the officers involved in a police-related death in Tennessee earlier this month.
-
Availability hits record low and prices are up in Windsor rental market: report
A new report shows the rental unit vacancy rate in Windsor has hit a record low and the prices have increased.
Barrie
-
School bus tips into deep ditch
A school bus tipped into a ditch on Centreville Creek Road in Caledon Friday morning.
-
Parks Canada to upgrade Trent-Severn Waterway system
In an open house presentation Feb. 9, Parks Canada staff will answer questions about the upcoming projects on the Trent-Severn Waterway.
-
Verdict reached in Barrie murder trial
A jury of six men and six women handed down their verdict Thursday morning for the death of Ryan Babineau, who died after suffering nearly 70 stab wounds and lacerations.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm has knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, most of which are in Nova Scotia.
-
Suspect sought in murder of Saint John man; fourth person arrested in case
A fourth person has been arrested in the murder of a man in Saint John, N.B., last summer and now police say they are looking for a fifth person in connection with the case.
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a man from the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
Calgary
-
Multi-vehicle crash on QEII north of Calgary closes northbound lanes
Northbound lanes of the QEII Highway are closed near Carstairs, Alta., after a multi-vehicle crash.
-
RCMP warn of potential weekend highway delays near Coutts, Alta. during protest convoy
Freedom rally supporters are expected to congregate near the southern Alberta border town of Coutts on Saturday and RCMP officials say motorists in the area should expect to face highway delays.
-
No natural gas rebate for Albertans in February, province says
The Alberta government says homeowners will still be seeing an energy rebate on their February utility bills, but it won't be as much as it was last month.
Winnipeg
-
'An opportunity': Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run
Manitoba's finance minister is stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons.
-
Manitoba premier reveals $850 million spending package
The Manitoba government is outlining how it’s spending $850 million on health-care, inflationary relief, and municipal wastewater projects.
-
More schools closed after Manitoba middle school receives another threatening voicemail
Several schools in southwest Manitoba were closed Friday after a round of threatening voicemails came in over the last week.
Vancouver
-
Yellow lights illuminate B.C. landmarks for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Yellow lights illuminated Vancouver City Hall overnight ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
-
Vancouver draw will determine who gets to pay six figures for a bottle of Scotch
A draw will be held at the BC Liquor Store at Cambie Street and 39th Avenue in Vancouver Friday to determine who will win the opportunity to pay $110,000 for a bottle of Scotch whisky.
-
Vancouver Island city councillor charged with assault
A Vancouver Island city councillor is on a mandatory leave of absence after he was charged with assault. Court documents show Coun. David Frisch was charged with assault against an intimate partner following an incident on Jan. 7.
Edmonton
-
No natural gas rebate for Albertans in February, province says
The Alberta government says homeowners will still be seeing an energy rebate on their February utility bills, but it won't be as much as it was last month.
-
$50K awarded to innovators with ideas about how to stop catalytic converter thefts
An Edmonton woman and her daughter whose catalytic converter was stolen in 2022 have won $25,000 for a product police believe will deter thieves from stealing the automotive part.
-
Review of oilsands cleanup funding program needs public input, says Alberta NDP
Alberta's New Democrat Opposition says a government review of the program that's supposed to ensure oilsands companies can clean up their mines was conducted too privately and should have been done in public.