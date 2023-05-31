Toronto Maple Leafs hire Brad Treliving as team's new GM

Brad Treliving is the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team made the announcement Wednesday, less than two weeks after firing Kyle Dubas.

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving addresses the media following a NHL hockey practice Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The 53-year-old Treliving left the Calgary Flames back in April following nine seasons that included five playoff appearances and two 100-point campaigns.

He joins the Leafs at a crucial juncture in the wake of the stunning May 19 dismissal of Dubas by team president Brendan Shanahan.

The Original Six franchise, whose Stanley Cup drought stands at 56 painful years, won a post-season series for the first time in nearly two decades with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning this spring, but then bowed out to the Florida Panthers.

Treliving will have to decide the future of Dubas loyalist and head coach Sheldon Keefe, while stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander can sign contract extensions as of July 1. Matthews and Mitch Marner, who has two years remaining on his current deal, possess full no-movement clauses set to kick in the same day.