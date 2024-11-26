TORONTO
Toronto

Shooting leaves 1 person injured in Etobicoke

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
One person has been transported to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

It happened near Dixon and Martin Grove roads shortly before 7 a.m.

In a post on social media, Toronto police confirmed that one person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Dixon Road is closed in both directions for the police investigation.  

