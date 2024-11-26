TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto could see snow this week as cooler weather arrives

Passengers step off a streetcar during a snowy day in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Passengers step off a streetcar during a snowy day in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy


The city could soon see the first signs of winter as flurries make their debut in Toronto’s forecast this week.

After a warmer than normal fall, Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries on Tuesday night.

The national weather agency says Toronto will see a high of 7 C on Tuesday along with a chance of rain or snow later this evening.

“In the wake of the moderate bands of rain we saw overnight, a few local showers will linger through your Tuesday. Temperatures will slide back to the freezing mark Tuesday night,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast on Wednesday along with a high of 4 C.

“Watch for some early morning mix or flurries on Thursday, especially over Niagara. Friday will be mainly cloudy and cooler with a gusty west wind,” Coulter added.

More winter-like weather is on tap for the weekend, according to the national weather agency.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of flurries on Saturday.

“Sunday brings afternoon flurries and a chilly wind,” Coulter said.  

