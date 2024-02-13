TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto Maple Leafs down a defenceman due to mono diagnosis

    Toronto Maple Leafs' defenceman Conor Timmins has been sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis, commonly known as ‘mono.’

    The news was confirmed by head coach Sheldon Keefe on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Timmins has missed four recent games, appearing in a total of just 16 this season.

    Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for Tuesday, Feb. 13

    Tuesday evening's Leafs lineup will also notably lack assistant captain Morgan Rielly, facing the possibility of a lengthy league suspension for cross-checking. Rielly struck the Ottawa Senators' Ridly Greig in retaliation for firing a slap shot into an empty net with 5.1 seconds left in the team's game Saturday night. He is scheduled to undergo a hearing on the matter Tuesday.

    Absent from practice this morning, defenceman Mark Giordano has been deemed fit to play Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues, Keefe confirmed ahead of Tuesday’s game. Giordano missed Saturday’s game against Ottawa after sustaining an injury last week against Dallas.

    Ryan Reaves, who usually skates, was not on the ice at this morning's practice but will play tonight. Forward David Kampf will also return to the lineup for tonight’s game.

    Ilya Samsonov will start off Tuesday's game in net. With Martin Jones off the ice for an undisclosed reason, Dennis Hildeby of the Toronto Marlies has been called up to back up Samsonov.

    Conor Timmins fined

    News of Timmins illness comes weeks after the player was fined the maximum allowable amount by the league's player safety division after cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev. The near $3,000 fine was concurred during the first period of the Jan. 21 game. 

