TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson

    Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) plays a pass as Montreal Canadiens' Joel Edmundson defends during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) plays a pass as Montreal Canadiens' Joel Edmundson defends during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals for a pair of draft picks Thursday.

    The deal announced just over 24 hours before the NHL trade deadline adds size and experience to a blue-line that was also bolstered by the reacquisition of Ilya Lyubushkin last week.

    Toronto sent a third-round pick in June along with a fifth-round selection in 2025 to the Capitals, who will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's remaining salary.

    The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has one goal and six assists in 44 games this season.

    The six-foot-five, 221-pound Edmundson has 29 goals and 110 points 521 career games with St. Louis, Carolina, Montreal and Washington.

    The Brandon, Man., product has added five goals and 21 points in 75 playoff games.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News