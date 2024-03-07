Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals for a pair of draft picks Thursday.

The deal announced just over 24 hours before the NHL trade deadline adds size and experience to a blue-line that was also bolstered by the reacquisition of Ilya Lyubushkin last week.

Toronto sent a third-round pick in June along with a fifth-round selection in 2025 to the Capitals, who will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's remaining salary.

The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has one goal and six assists in 44 games this season.

The six-foot-five, 221-pound Edmundson has 29 goals and 110 points 521 career games with St. Louis, Carolina, Montreal and Washington.

The Brandon, Man., product has added five goals and 21 points in 75 playoff games.