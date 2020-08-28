TORONTO -- A Toronto man is wanted by York Regional Police in connection with an attempted murder investigation as well as a number of other charges.

On August 15 at approximately 2 p.m., police say they responded to a weapons call at a cemetery in the area of Jane Street and Highway 407 in Vaughan.

Police said that a fight had broken out between several people and that a 52-year-old man was stabbed when he attempted to break it up. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

WANTED: Sheldon LAWRENCE, 32, of the City of Toronto, wanted on a warrant for Attempted Murder and other offences after a stabbing that occurred at a cemetery on August 15, in the area of Jane Street and Hwy 407 in Vaughan. He is urged to speak to a lawyer and turn himself in. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 28, 2020

On August 27, police said that at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers observed the suspect getting into a vehicle outside of his residence in Toronto. When officers attempted to stop the suspect, he allegedly rammed the police vehicle and fled the scene.

Now, investigators are asking the public for help in providing any information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Sheldon Lawrence, 32, of Toronto is wanted on five charges, including attempt to commit murder, failure to stop after accident and assault a peace officer with a weapon.

Lawrence is believed to be driving a 2011 white BMW with licence plate CKSR063. Police are urging him to consult with legal counsel and turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.