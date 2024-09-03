Video shows man used as 'human shield' during daytime shootout in Hamilton
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.
The incident occurred in the area of Sanford Avenue North and King Street East on Saturday at 7 p.m.
In the six-second dashcam footage, a man in a black hoodie is seen walking away from two people on the sidewalk and then pulling out a gun and firing at them.
One of the people on the sidewalk brandishes a gun and returns fire, shooting towards the man on the road several times. The man in a black hoodie runs away as he continues to exchange gunfire with the man on the sidewalk.
A third peson is seen in the video caught in the crossfire and was "used as a human shield," police said. He was not physically injured and investigators are now looking to speak with him as a witness.
“This individual’s account could be critical in bringing clarity to the events that transpired, and we urge him to come forward,” police said on Tuesday.
It is unknown what led to the shootout.
The first shooter is described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s and was seen wearing black pants and a black or dark blue Puma hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.
The other shooter is believed to be a male with a dark or tan complexion and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood down, dark pants or blue jeans.
Meanwhile, the witness is described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
“In the interest of community safety, we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information to share it without delay. Your cooperation is essential in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” police said.
Anyone with information about this incident or the individuals involved is urged to contact the Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883 or via email at shootingresponseteam@hamiltonpolice.ca. Anonymous information can also be reported through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
John Tavares is taking the CRA to court. A ruling against him could change how NHL teams sign players
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
Costco's first membership price hike in 7 years just went into effect
Costco customers are now paying more for their annual memberships for the first time since 2017.
These grocery items have become cheaper, according to a new analysis
Families facing the financial challenge of making school lunches will find some relief this fall. Here are the latest grocery price trends, according to a new analysis.
Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Quebec super minister Pierre Fitzgibbon resigns
There has been a major shock in Quebec politics: Pierre Fitzgibbon, the super-minister of the economy, is stepping down.
Quebec City Via Rail passengers out thousands of dollars after missed cruise ship departures due to delay
Some of the passengers on the Via Rail train to Quebec City that was delayed hours are out thousands of dollars due to missing a connection with a cruise ship that left without them.
Quebec court rules that systemic racial profiling exists in Montreal police, awards compensation
There has been a major Quebec Superior Court ruling against the Montreal police service (SPVM) and the City of Montreal, which said that there's a systemic form of racial profiling within the SPVM, and it is awarding $5,000 in punitive damages to anyone who was stopped on the streets based on their ethnic origin.
OPP issues 1,600 tickets on eastern Ontario roads during Labour Day weekend, including 19 for filming highway crashes
Ontario Provincial Police issued over 1,600 tickets to drivers on roads across eastern Ontario during the Labour Day long weekend, including at least 19 tickets to drivers filming crash scenes on their phones.
Jackie Perez is CTV News Ottawa's new Community and Weather Anchor
CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez is heading into the community. As CTV News Ottawa's new Community and Weather Anchor, Jackie will be out on location for CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six, starting tonight. You can see Jackie tonight at the Hornets' Nest.
Snowbirds and UK Red Arrows to fly over Ottawa-Gatineau Wednesday
The Snowbirds and the United Kingdom's Air Force will be conducting a flypast over Ottawa and Gatineau on Wednesday evening.
Greater Sudbury says councillor's lawsuit 'an abuse of process,' should be thrown out
Lawyers for Greater Sudbury pulled no punches in responding to a lawsuit from beleaguered city councillor Bill Leduc, who is facing charges under Ontario's Municipal Elections Act.
Northern Ont. suspect, 95, charged with driving scooter while impaired
A 95-year-old suspect from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic hazard Aug. 30.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Suspects wanted for series of distraction thefts in Waterloo Region
Photos were released Tuesday of people believed to be involved in a series of distraction thefts throughout Waterloo Region.
-
Police seek to identify break-in suspects
Waterloo Regional Police need the public’s help to identify break-in suspects.
Kids at London Children's Hospital get first hand look at a real racecar
Race car driver Connor Pritiko brought his APC Pro Late Model Chevrolet Camaro to the Children’s Hospital to kick off the first ever United Racing Series “Race For Kids” fundraising campaign.
Collision causes lane reduction at Southdale and Wharncliffe
A small detour on your commute home - London Police Services have reduced lanes at Southdale Road and Wharncliffe Road South down to only one moving lane of traffic.
'Dangerous' woman wanted for drug trafficking
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.
'Very scared': Black bear cub retrieved from back of Windsor van
Chatham-Kent's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) Centre had an unusual animal in its care for a part of the Labour Day long weekend.
Firefighters respond to Dougall Avenue homeless encampment 90 times this year
Every year, Windsor firefighters report to hundreds of fires at homeless encampments across the city, but some stand out with more calls for service than others.
'Dangerous' woman wanted for drug trafficking
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a wanted woman in a drug investigation where $187,504 in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized.
Motorcyclist, 48, killed, another seriously injured in Orillia collision with SUV
Provincial police are investigating a deadly weekend crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Orillia.
RVH 50/50 winner takes home over $600,000 prize
A man from Utopia took home the $603,262 jackpot in the August RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw.
Alleged victim in hit-and-run investigation fails to appear in court on drug charges
Joe LeClair, 35, who was arrested two years ago for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to traffic, failed to appear in court in Barrie on Tuesday. LeClair and his partner Michelle Vainer were the victims of an alleged hit-and-run last month, according to police in Midland.
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
Man wanted after allegedly threatening to kill RCMP officer in video
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one man and is searching for another after video threats to kill an RCMP officer were posted online.
Province spending nearly $10M to fix worst road in Manitoba
A busy street in Brandon known for having some of the worst potholes in Manitoba is getting some improvements.
Halifax mayor noncommittal on apology for 2021 encampment clash
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage declined to say whether a public apology from the municipality and police is warranted for the Aug. 18, 2021 chaotic clash between police and protesters during a tent encampment eviction.
Woman arrested in relation to child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
A woman has been arrested in connection with child pornography offences in Moncton, N.B.
Nova Scotia conservation group announces its largest purchase of coastal land
The Nova Scotia Nature Trust plans to complete its largest acquisition of privately owned coastline by the end of the month.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Dutch elm disease found in Edmonton for first time
A total of four trees in Edmonton have tested positive for Dutch elm disease in what is the first appearance of the disease in the city.
Leon Draisaitl signs NHL's biggest deal, says he wants to be an 'Oiler for life'
Leon Draisaitl says he wants to be an "Oiler for life." The star forward took a big step towards that goal by signing an eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The deal, announced Tuesday has an average annual value of US$14 million, the highest in NHL history.
1 dead in long-weekend crash in central Alberta: RCMP
One person is dead after a crash northwest of Red Deer over the long weekend.
Flames relocating part of Johnny Gaudreau memorial ahead of concert
The Calgary Flames will be relocating part of the memorial honouring Johnny Gaudreau ahead of a concert at the Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The five most expensive residential homes for sale in Calgary as of Sept. 3, 2024.
Calgary schools struggling with record enrollment growth
As Calgary kids return to school this September, Calgary school boards are dealing with significant enrollment growth and the operational pressures that come with it.
Sask. paramedic sexually assaulted by patient during ambulance ride from Craven area campground
A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a paramedic who was called to treat his overdose in the summer of 2021.
A cellphone ban and a pronoun law: Sask. kids head back to school
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
A cellphone ban and a pronoun law: Sask. kids head back to school
It's the start of another school year for many in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and drivers are being asked to be extra cautious this morning on their commutes.
'Cost of living has been high': Saskatoon unions gather for Labour Day BBQ, discuss worker rights
Unions, workers, and volunteers alike came together at Victoria Park on Monday to enjoy a barbecue lunch and discuss the issues of our time and workers' rights at the Labour Day barbecue.
Sask. paramedic sexually assaulted by patient during ambulance ride from Craven area campground
A Saskatchewan man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a paramedic who was called to treat his overdose in the summer of 2021.
HandyDART drivers begin job action, offer only essential medical rides
Unable to come to terms on a new contract, Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers went on strike Tuesday morning.
B.C. Conservatives add, subtract candidates, as some complain of BC United moving in
A series of candidates for British Columbia's upcoming provincial election have disappeared from the B.C. Conservatives' online list of nominees, as some former BC United members move into the Conservative fold after last week's reshaping of the province's political landscape.
Several sailing cancellations as BC Ferries vessel docked over engine issue
BC Ferries has docked the Queen of New Westminster due to an engine issue, resulting in seven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Tuesday.
Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
Police in British Columbia are investigating after gunshots were fired into the home of a rising Punjabi music star early Monday morning.
Machete-wielding man arrested in Nanaimo after crashing stolen car: RCMP
Police on Vancouver Island say a man armed with a machete is facing multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm, after officers were called to a crime spree in progress Monday.
Victoria couple wins $500K on scratch ticket
A Victoria couple that enjoys playing scratch and win tickets together recently won a top prize, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.