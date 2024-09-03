Video shows man used as 'human shield' during daytime shootout in Hamilton

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the area of Sanford Avenue North and King Street East on Saturday at 7 p.m.

In the six-second dashcam footage, a man in a black hoodie is seen walking away from two people on the sidewalk and then pulling out a gun and firing at them.

One of the people on the sidewalk brandishes a gun and returns fire, shooting towards the man on the road several times. The man in a black hoodie runs away as he continues to exchange gunfire with the man on the sidewalk.

A third peson is seen in the video caught in the crossfire and was "used as a human shield," police said. He was not physically injured and investigators are now looking to speak with him as a witness.

“This individual’s account could be critical in bringing clarity to the events that transpired, and we urge him to come forward,” police said on Tuesday.

It is unknown what led to the shootout.

The first shooter is described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s and was seen wearing black pants and a black or dark blue Puma hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

The other shooter is believed to be a male with a dark or tan complexion and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood down, dark pants or blue jeans.

Meanwhile, the witness is described as a Black male in his late teens or early 20s with a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

“In the interest of community safety, we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information to share it without delay. Your cooperation is essential in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable,” police said.