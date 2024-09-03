Police ID 15-year-old boy fatally gunned down steps from Toronto police station

Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as 15-year-old Mario Giddings.

The teen was fatally shot on Monday evening in the parking lot of a plaza just across the street from the 12 Division police station, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 7:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures, Duty Insp. Dan Pravica told reporters at the scene on Monday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital via emergency run, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said that a dark-coloured vehicle was seen entering the plaza moments before a gun was fired.

The four-door vehicle then fled the area, police said.

Pravica said that more details about suspects should be available once investigators review surveillance video from the area.

So far, police have not provided any suspect descriptions or details about what may have motivated the incident.

Giddings was the third person to be fatally shot Toronto over the Labour Day long weekend.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.