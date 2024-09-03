Man murdered in Toronto over the weekend was linked to organized crime, says RCMP

Ioannis Kyriakopoulos, the 64-year-old man who was gunned down in Toronto's east end over the weekend, was allegedly involved in organized crime, the RCMP confirmed.

Last April, the national police agency announced that Kyriakopoulos was one of 16 people arrested and charged following a two-year investigation, which culminated in series of raids in Toronto and Vaughan and the dismantling of an illegal gaming and book-making network in the Greater Toronto Area.

Kyriakopoulos, who was from Toronto, was charged with participating in the activities of a criminal organization, committing an offence in association with a criminal organization, instructing an offence in association with a criminal organization, and keeping a common gaming house.

The RCMP indicated that he allegedly held a “prominent” role in the organization.

The 16 accused also included some of the owners and operators of restaurants, bars, and properties where gaming machines were being kept and used, authorities said.

Late Friday, Toronto police were called to an address in Scarborough's Oakridge neighbourhood on Landry Avenue, near Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road, after gunshots were reported.

Officers found a male who had been shot in front of a home. They tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim the following day as Kyriakopoulos.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Akeson speaks withreporters outside 41 Division Saturday August 31, 2024.

Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson told reporters outside 41 Division Saturday afternoon that they are looking for “at least three suspects who fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV.” Two of those suspects were on foot in the area for a period of time before escaping with a third suspect, he said.

The motive for the shooting not yet clear, but Akeson said police do not believe it was a random act.

On Tuesday, Insp. Ted Lioumanis of the homicide unit said that the victim is known to them and that that the shooting is "targeted."

“We are contributing a significant amount of resources in determining exactly what happened and exactly where these suspects are,” Akeson said.

“(Kyriakopoulos was) a father, a husband, and there are a lot of people that were close to him that are grieving his death at this point.”

He is Toronto’s 56th murder victim of the year.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information about it is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.