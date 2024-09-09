Toronto-area police announce results of Project Catfish, 11 suspects facing 55 drugs and guns charges

A months-long investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the Toronto area has resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects who are facing nearly five dozen criminal charges.

In a news release issued Monday, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced the results of Project Catfish, a joint investigative effort with the Haldimand County OPP.

HRPS said the two police forces started looking into the alleged drug trafficking ring in May, which was operating in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

The investigation culminated with the execution of nine search warrants on residences and vehicles located in Burlington, Hamilton, Toronto, Dunnville and Cambridge on Sept. 5. As a result of those warrants, which were carried out with the support of local law enforcement, 11 people were arrested and charged.

Police said officers seized a number of items, including three handguns, two crossbows, four kilograms of methamphetamine, three kilograms of cocaine, 950 grams of fentanyl, $120,000 in Canadian cash, and two vehicles.

A number of firearms allegedly seized by Toronto-area police last week are seen in this image. (Halton Regional Police Service)

"The trafficking of illicit substances into our communities is related to the rise in drug poisonings which we know can lead to tragic outcomes,” Det. Sgt. Derek Moyes said in a statement.

"The results of Project Catfish clearly demonstrate our commitment to collaborate with our policing partners and hold those who participate in these criminal acts accountable.”

The suspects, who range in age from 19 to 51 years old, are all set to appear in court for bail hearings, the dates of which were not released by police. Four of the suspects have been released from police custody as they wait for their court dates.