Toronto could see temperatures that feel like the low 30s later this week

After a brief reprieve, Toronto could see the return of summer heat later this week.

Daytime highs hovered in the teens all weekend as the city got its first taste of fall weather.

While the milder conditions will continue in the short term with Environment Canada calling for daytime highs of 21 C today and 22 C on Tuesday, the heat could be back staring mid-week.

Environment Canada is calling for daytime highs of 27 C and 28 C on Wednesday and Thursday but the humidity could make it feel closer to the low 30s both days.

Temperatures will remain elevated entering the weekend with highs of 25 C on Friday, 24 C on Saturday and 23 C on Sunday.

The typical daytime high for this time of year is 22 C, with overnight lows averaging 12 C.

“There is no real looking back (after Monday). It is going to be bright and warming and even hot by the middle and end of the work week. The only chance of seeing active weather after today is late Sunday,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “So start planning for your enjoyment, take your lunch outdoors, certainly recess will be outdoors. It is going to be a very pleasant week.”

Coulter said that while there is a chance of a thunderstorm later this afternoon, sunny skies will follow for the rest of the week, with some cloud cover over the weekend.

The first day of fall is still two weeks away on Sept. 22.