TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto could see temperatures that feel like the low 30s later this week

People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People enjoy the above seasonal warm weather as they cross the Humber River on a bridge in Toronto on Monday, March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share

After a brief reprieve, Toronto could see the return of summer heat later this week.

Daytime highs hovered in the teens all weekend as the city got its first taste of fall weather.

While the milder conditions will continue in the short term with Environment Canada calling for daytime highs of 21 C today and 22 C on Tuesday, the heat could be back staring mid-week.

Environment Canada is calling for daytime highs of 27 C and 28 C on Wednesday and Thursday but the humidity could make it feel closer to the low 30s both days.

Temperatures will remain elevated entering the weekend with highs of 25 C on Friday, 24 C on Saturday and 23 C on Sunday.

The typical daytime high for this time of year is 22 C, with overnight lows averaging 12 C.

“There is no real looking back (after Monday). It is going to be bright and warming and even hot by the middle and end of the work week. The only chance of seeing active weather after today is late Sunday,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “So start planning for your enjoyment, take your lunch outdoors, certainly recess will be outdoors. It is going to be a very pleasant week.”

Coulter said that while there is a chance of a thunderstorm later this afternoon, sunny skies will follow for the rest of the week, with some cloud cover over the weekend.

The first day of fall is still two weeks away on Sept. 22.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison

Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.

Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

  • Overnight fire at controversial Barrie park

    Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

  • CKVR alumni reunite

    Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News