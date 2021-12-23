A 20-year-old man who allegedly tried to enter a Toronto police station earlier this week with a Molotov cocktail, matches and a lighter, as well as other weapons, has been arrested.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, police said that on Dec. 21, a man tried to access Toronto Police’s 53 Division, on Eglinton Avenue just west of Yonge Street, at approximately 10:35 a.m.

The man attempted to gain access through the main doors, but was unable to as the building is closed to the public due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Police allege that the man then travelled to the rear lot of the station and approached an officer who was in their scout car. The man claimed he was wanted by police and that he was turning himself in, a claim which police said was false.

The man disclosed that he was in possession of a firearm, police said. The officer detained and searched the man. Police said the officer uncovered a starter pistol (a firearm that shoots blanks and is commonly used in track and field events), and a knife in his jacket pockets.

Upon his arrest, a further search of the man’s belongings produced a number of uncovered knives, a Molotov cocktail, matches, and a lighter.

No injuries were reported, police said.

As a result, 20-year-old Toronto resident Edward Zilberman has been charged with one count of mischief interfere with property, three counts of possession of weapon, dangerous to public peace, one count of possession of incendiary material for arson, and three counts of carry concealed weapon.

Zilberman is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Feb. 3, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.