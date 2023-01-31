Toronto man sentenced to more than 8 years after pleading guilty in 2 violent sexual assault cold cases

A 33-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to two violent sexual assaults almost a decade ago.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, York police said Jaehyun “David” Cho pleaded guilty on Monday to sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and disguise with intent in connection with a 2013 assault in Mississauga and 2014 assault in Richmond Hill.

In September 2013, a 47-year-old female victim was exiting a transit bus in the area of South Service Road and Crestview Avenue in Mississauga when a male suspect produced a weapon, grabbed the victim and pulled her into a darkened area, where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The following year, in November, a 17-year-old female exited a transit bus at around 12:30 a.m. at Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue in Richmond Hill and was approached by an unknown male armed with a knife who demanded money from her, then pulled her into a field and sexually assaulted her, police said.

In both cases, the suspect reportedly threatened to kill the victim if she went to the police.

“A lengthy and thorough investigation was conducted but the suspect remained unidentified,” police said Tuesday.

“In the fall of 2021, the Centre for Forensic Sciences notified investigators of a forensic link from an unrelated incident. Officers pursued this new information, which ultimately led to identifying the suspect.”

