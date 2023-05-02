Toronto man says $5K worth of items, cash stolen while on March break vacation

Toronto resident Issey Abraha said he and his friends travelled to Mexico for a vacation, but their plans were soon soured by the theft of multiple electronics and cash worth more than $5,000.

While tens of thousands of Canadians head to sunny southern destinations during the winter months without issue, Abraha said his group had a laptop, two smartphones, air pods, and $1,500 in cash stolen from their rooms.

“We woke up [...] to see all our stuff had been stolen,” Abraha told CTV News Toronto Tuesday.

“My brother is a medical student and his laptop had critical information for his schooling. I had two work phones stolen which have a lot of critical data as well.”

Abraha’s friend Mahad Ali said he too had air pods, a charger, and some cash taken from his room.

The group said they reported the incident to the resort and local authorities.

CTV News’ travel expert Loren Christie said that while resorts are generally safe places, travellers must always be on guard and take extra precautions to protect their items at all times.

“There are some people out there that are going to be targeting tourists,” Christie said.

“It’s best not to bring things on a trip you don't need, leave expensive jewellery and watches at home, use the safes that are there and always make sure your valuables are protected.”

Christie said if you have items that won't fit in the hotel room safe, there may be a larger place to store items at the front desk.

"If you have to travel with something that is oversize, call the hotel in advance and maybe they have a locker you can use or they have other places you can keep it that are more safe,” Christie said.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the hotel where the group alleges the thefts took place. The resort said it could not comment for privacy reasons, but that protocol and service guidelines were followed.

The hotel did offer Abraha’s group five free nights at the resort for a future stay, which they said they declined.

"When I book a hotel I should be able to feel safe in a room. It doesn't give you a right to steal my stuff," Abraha said

Depending on your home or tenant insurance policy, you might be covered for items stolen when you're on a trip whether they're taken from a car or a hotel room.

It’s important to check whether you’re covered before travelling, and, if not, purchase insurance.