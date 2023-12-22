Toronto man gifts holiday feast to classmate he hadn't seen for over 40 years
After learning his childhood classmate was headed for a lean Christmas dinner, a Toronto man set out to gift a holiday feast to a man he hadn't seen in over 40 years.
Kevin Jacobs says he wanted to help Peter Turley after seeing him featured in a CTV News Toronto story on food banks, where Turley was one of the featured clients.
“I was watching and someone said the name ‘Peter Turley”. I looked up and said, ‘That’s Peter!’”, Jacobs said, remembering him from when they were both 12 years old.
“That’s what prompted me to get in touch with the news station and I thought I’ve got to get him something. Many people in this city are in a position to help and I wanted to do something,” he said.
Peter Turley, left, can be seen alongside Kevin Jacobs, right. (CTV News)
After they graduated, Jacobs became a teacher, and Turley became a nurse.
But about 20 years ago, Turley lost his vision because of complications related to diabetes and couldn’t work.
Earlier this week, Turley told CTV News Toronto’s Pauline Chan this week that he was a client of the North York food bank and was planning to scrimp to put food on the table for a holiday dinner.
“It’s a small family meal, and you know we’re not buying the big, expensive turkey, we’re getting the utility bird,” he said.
Utility turkeys are birds with skin tears or parts missing that are edible but are usually carved before serving.
Jacobs met with Turley at his apartment building Friday evening, carrying a yearbook that showed the pair on the same page in Grade 7 at Oakdale Junior High School
“You’re taller than I remember you,” joked Turley as Jacobs came through the door, with two blue reusable shopping bags full of a turkey, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and apple cider.
“It’s amazing. It’s amazing. It’s the sort of thing that my wife and I would have done if we were in a position to do so as well,” Turley said.
Food bank use has exploded since the pandemic, with one in ten Torontonians using food bank services, said Henry Chiu of North York Harvest.
“You know, in the old days, when you worked, you should be OK. You should be able to make a living, afford your house, and put meals on the table. But that’s really not the case at all,” he said.
Turley said he’s also received some side dishes from fellow members of the Leaside United Church and is grateful for their support as well.
“Being able to help others is what Christmas is about,” he said.
