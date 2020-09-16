TORONTO -- Police have charged a Toronto man following an investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at an address in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street in the city’s west-end.

During the search, police allege they discovered a “quantity” of images and videos of children appearing to be sexually abused.

Najjah Robertson, 33, was arrested and charged and now faces two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of access to child pornography and child pornography available.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. As well, police said that reporting can also be made at Canada's National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children.