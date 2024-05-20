Toronto man charged with impaired driving in 3-vehicle crash north of the city

A 35-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision Sunday night in Vaughan, Ont.

According to the OPP, the collision happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 400 and Teston Road. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

One man, a 35-year-old from Toronto, has been arrested and charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams.

In addition to those charges, police say that his vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and he is facing a 90-day licence suspension.