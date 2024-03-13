TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing 2 members of his family in Regent Park

    Share

    A 23-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting members of his family on Tuesday in the city’s Regent Park community.

    Police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street at around 1:30 p.m.

    There, they said that officers found three victims, two males and a female, who had been shot.

    One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Another later died in hospital.

    The female victim, meanwhile, has non-life-threatening injuries.

    Court documents have now identified the victims as Ngoyi Kongolo and Didier Kongolo. Their ages are not yet known.

    Police work the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    They are Toronto’s 14th and 15th murder victims of the year.

    Police said that the suspect was arrested a short time later in the area following a foot pursuit that saw two officers injured.

    There are no outstanding suspects.

    Benedict Johnson Kongolo, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He had a March 13 court appearance.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

    The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    opinion

    opinion A Biden-Trump rematch puts the American electorate between a rock and a hard place

    Voter apathy, languishing approval ratings for both candidates, and negative media narratives make for a U.S. presidential showdown that nobody seems to want, writes Washington political commentator Eric Ham in his column for CTVNews.ca. But Ham argues what's at stake in this November's election is nothing short of U.S. democracy itself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News