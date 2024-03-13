Toronto man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing 2 members of his family in Regent Park
A 23-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting members of his family on Tuesday in the city’s Regent Park community.
Police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street at around 1:30 p.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
There, they said that officers found three victims, two males and a female, who had been shot.
One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another later died in hospital.
The female victim, meanwhile, has non-life-threatening injuries.
Court documents have now identified the victims as Ngoyi Kongolo and Didier Kongolo. Their ages are not yet known.
Police work the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
They are Toronto’s 14th and 15th murder victims of the year.
Police said that the suspect was arrested a short time later in the area following a foot pursuit that saw two officers injured.
There are no outstanding suspects.
Benedict Johnson Kongolo, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He had a March 13 court appearance.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
opinion A Biden-Trump rematch puts the American electorate between a rock and a hard place
Voter apathy, languishing approval ratings for both candidates, and negative media narratives make for a U.S. presidential showdown that nobody seems to want, writes Washington political commentator Eric Ham in his column for CTVNews.ca. But Ham argues what's at stake in this November's election is nothing short of U.S. democracy itself.
WATCH LIVE 'False': Main contractor on ArriveCan app disputes auditor general's finding
The company that held the initial contract for the ArriveCan app says it was paid millions less than what Canada's auditor general said last month.
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
Judge overseeing Georgia election interference case dismisses some charges against Trump
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former U.S. president Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.