Toronto man charged after woman sexually assaulted at Finch Subway Station

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Finch Subway Station late last week.

Toronto police said they were called that the station near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

According to investigators, a woman was walking on the second floor of the TTC station towards the Yonge and Finch east side exit at the same time as a man who was also waking in the same hallway.

The male then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before walking off northbound in the station,, police said.

On Monday, police identified and arrested 26-year-old Shemar Dyer of Toronto. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Dyer was scheduled to appear in bail court on Sept. 2.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.