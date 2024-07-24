Toronto man charged after allegedly committing indecent act while peering into East York home: TPS
A Toronto man is facing charges after police say he was caught on video committing an indecent act while peering into an East York residence.
Police say the “suspicious” incident happened on June 22, just after 9 p.m., near Mortimer and Woodycrest avenues.
Investigators allege that a suspect stepped onto the front porch of a residence and was captured on surveillance footage committing an indecent act while peering into the home.
The suspect was last seen walking northbound on Woodycrest, police said.
Abid Chaudry, 60, of Toronto, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident. He is facing two counts each of voyeurism and trespassing and one count each of criminal harassment and committing an indecent act.
The accused made his first court appearance in Toronto on Wednesday.
Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
