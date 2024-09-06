Child in hospital after colliding with vehicle while riding bike in Etobicoke

A boy is in hospital after he collided with a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Etobicoke Friday night.

The collision occurred in the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road around 8:22 p.m.

Toronto police say the boy ran into the back of a vehicle as it was making a turn.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a child pedestrian to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and vehicle remained at the scene.