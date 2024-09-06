TORONTO
Toronto

    • Child in hospital after colliding with vehicle while riding bike in Etobicoke

    Toronto police are on the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police are on the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    A boy is in hospital after he collided with a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Etobicoke Friday night.

    The collision occurred in the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road around 8:22 p.m.

    Toronto police say the boy ran into the back of a vehicle as it was making a turn.

    Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a child pedestrian to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver and vehicle remained at the scene.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News