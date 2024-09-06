Do your ice cubes smell funny? It could be your refrigerator

Have you ever thought the ice in your refrigerator tasted weird?

Consumer Reports (CR) Dan Wroclowski said there is a reason your ice could taste like the leftover lasagna that was in your fridge.

"It is a surefire way to ruin your drink," said Wroclowski.

Researchers at CR found several reasons why you may have smelly ice.

"This usually happens when ice has been sitting in your ice maker or ice bin for several weeks or even over a month, and it's had a long time to absorb the smells of the food that's in your fridge," said Wroclowski.

Another culprit could be the fridge.

"This is more common in older refrigerators with one cooling system where cold air passes between the freezer and fresh food compartments, making it easier for your ice to get smelly," said Wroclowski.

Wroclowski recommends dumping the entire ice bin because "if someone it smells, likely all of it smells." To properly clean the ice bin, read through the manufacturer's instructions.

"You might be able to put it in the top rack of your dishwasher. If you have to hand-wash it, usually baking soda and warm water will do the trick," said Wroclowski.

Wroclowski also advises placing boxes of baking soda near the icemaker to absorb any food odours. Even if there is no ice maker in the refrigerator, baking soda can prevent potent smells from creeping into the ice tray.

Silicone ice cube trays, while flexible, absorb odours, so consider the ones that come with lids. Another way to have a supply of fresh ice is to purchase a countertop ice cube maker.