Do your ice cubes smell funny? It could be your refrigerator
Have you ever thought the ice in your refrigerator tasted weird?
Consumer Reports (CR) Dan Wroclowski said there is a reason your ice could taste like the leftover lasagna that was in your fridge.
"It is a surefire way to ruin your drink," said Wroclowski.
Researchers at CR found several reasons why you may have smelly ice.
"This usually happens when ice has been sitting in your ice maker or ice bin for several weeks or even over a month, and it's had a long time to absorb the smells of the food that's in your fridge," said Wroclowski.
Another culprit could be the fridge.
"This is more common in older refrigerators with one cooling system where cold air passes between the freezer and fresh food compartments, making it easier for your ice to get smelly," said Wroclowski.
Wroclowski recommends dumping the entire ice bin because "if someone it smells, likely all of it smells." To properly clean the ice bin, read through the manufacturer's instructions.
"You might be able to put it in the top rack of your dishwasher. If you have to hand-wash it, usually baking soda and warm water will do the trick," said Wroclowski.
Wroclowski also advises placing boxes of baking soda near the icemaker to absorb any food odours. Even if there is no ice maker in the refrigerator, baking soda can prevent potent smells from creeping into the ice tray.
Silicone ice cube trays, while flexible, absorb odours, so consider the ones that come with lids. Another way to have a supply of fresh ice is to purchase a countertop ice cube maker.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion What do you need to do in order to retire early?
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
4-year-old drowns in backyard pool on Montreal's South Shore
The lifeless body of a child was discovered in a residential swimming pool in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, late on Friday afternoon.
Georgia school shooting suspect was troubled by a broken family, taunting at school, his father said
Both Colt, 14, and Colin Gray, 54, are charged in the killings of two students and two teachers Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, outside Atlanta.
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
Two astronauts are left behind in space as Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty
Boeing's first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
Biden's disastrous debate performance offers lessons for Harris and warnings for Trump
The first and last debate between Biden and Donald Trump started a chain reaction leading to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris replacing Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec to authorize advance requests for medical assistance in dying as of Oct. 30
Quebec will authorize advance requests for medical assistance in dying (MAID) without waiting for Ottawa to amend its Criminal Code.
-
4-year-old drowns in backyard pool on Montreal's South Shore
The lifeless body of a child was discovered in a residential swimming pool in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, late on Friday afternoon.
-
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa staff begin educating residents on new 3-item garbage limit. Here's what you need to know
Starting September 30, all Ottawa households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Environmental Education Assistants (EEAs) will be visiting homes across the city in September, October and November to provide information about the new garbage limit and answer any questions.
-
Frustration for some federal public servants and executives mandated back to the office
Starting Monday, federal employees will be required to be in the office three days a week, instead of the current two, and that means another day dealing with a commute that some say has gotten worse.
-
Ottawa mother with son living with autism denied thousands of dollars in claims
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
Northern Ontario
-
Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Average of one impaired-related charge per day in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police Service say nine drivers were charged with impaired-related offences over the Labour Day long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Video shows physical interaction involving a police officer in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company blacklisted by U.S. Commerce Department over surveillance, spyware allegations
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
London
-
Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to watch for deer
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
Assault with weapon charges laid in Lucknow
The South Bruce OPP have laid three counts of assault with a weapon against one person following an incident in Lucknow on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to watch for deer
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
SIU investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street
Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit have been called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Driver flees after hitting tow truck operator in Springwater: OPP
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
-
Vulnerable group camping in Barrie park in limbo as City’s eviction deadline passes
Tensions remain high on Friday at a park in Barrie after the City issued a three-day eviction to a group of people using the area as a campground earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
-
Manitoba jail guard acquitted of all charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
A new way to get lost: How Manitoba's corn mazes are created
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Atlantic
-
Woman taken to hospital after collision with Halifax Transit Bus
Halifax Regional Police is investigating following a collision between a Metro Transit bus and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman on the Bedford Highway Friday evening.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements in effect across the Maritimes Saturday
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect across the Maritimes as a low-pressure system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.
-
‘The Original’ Mr. Donair in Antigonish, N.S., partners with NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Pengiuns of the National Hockey League announced Friday they would partner with Nova Scotia company, 'The Original' Mr. Donair.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
-
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
-
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
Calgary
-
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
-
Calgary mayor meets with province over Green Line, Feds 'surprised' by funding changes
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with representatives from the Alberta government Friday, just days after councillors voted to start the process to 'wind down' the $6.2 billion Green Line and transfer the cost and risk to the provincial government.
-
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Regina
-
Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Pelletier sets school record in Rams win over Huskies
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Sask. dog owner says residents of Allan ran him out of town
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
-
Pelletier sets school record in Rams win over Huskies
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.
Vancouver
-
Suspect accused of random attacks in Vancouver had a history of court-ordered psychiatric care
Brendan Colin McBride, the man accused of killing one man and assaulting another in downtown Vancouver Wednesday, was identified by the courts as requiring counselling and forensic psychiatric services as part of a probation order in 2022.
-
Jury deliberations underway in trial of man accused of killing innocent teen during B.C. gang shooting
The fate of the man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in 2018 now lies in the hands of a B.C. Supreme Court jury.
-
Intruder breaks into Richmond daycare
It was a parent’s worst nightmare early Friday morning at a Richmond daycare, when an intruder broke into the centre.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior responds to vandalism with creative kindness
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
-
Major crime unit called for suspicious death in Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.
-
Victim of Vancouver stranger attacks had surgery to reattach severed hand: police
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.