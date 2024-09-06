TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by car in Brampton

    Police are investigating a collision in Brampton that sent one man to hospital on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating a collision in Brampton that sent one man to hospital on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    A man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Brampton Friday evening.

    Peel police say it happened near Dixie Road and Steeles Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

    The male pedestrian, who is in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre.

    Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

