Toronto

    • Toronto man arrested for storing and sharing child pornography

    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    A Toronto man has been arrested following allegations of accessing, storing and sharing child sexual assault material (CSAM).

    Police say they executed a search warrant near Dupont and Bathurst streets on Sept. 21. While executing the warrant, police seized “several” electronic devices.

    William Jeon, 29, was arrested and charged with making available, possessing, and accessing child pornography.

    He appeared in court on Sept. 21 at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-8500.

