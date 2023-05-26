Toronto man accused of randomly spitting on 3 people on TTC property

A Toronto man who allegedly spat on three different people unprovoked on TTC property earlier this month is being sought by police.

In a news release, police said the first incident occurred on May 15 when a man was exiting a subway car at Coxwell Station.

At that time, a man spat at two passengers “without provocation” as they were boarding the train, according to police.

A day later, police said the same man was walking away from Main Station and spat at another passenger for no apparent reason as they were walking towards the station.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Toronto resident Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez.

He’s wanted on three counts of assault and five counts of breach of probation in connection with the two incidents.

Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez, 28, of Toronto, is wanted by police after he allegedly spat on three people on TTC property. (Toronto Police Service)

Police told CTV News Toronto that Martinez was charged in a similar incident where he allegedly spat on a woman at Broadview Station, in what was described as an “unprovoked attack” earlier this year.

Anyone with information linked to the May incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.