Charges laid after woman was spat on while travelling on Toronto subway

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a woman was spat on while travelling on the TTC two months ago.

The incident occurred on Feb. 25 on a train travelling westbound from Broadview Station.

According to police, a man allegedly spat on a woman twice while on the train before getting off at Spadina Station and fleeing the area.

Investigators called the incident an “unprovoked attack.”

On Wednesday, police said they had taken a suspect into custody. Toronto resident Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez is facing one count of assault and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

The charges have not been proven in court.