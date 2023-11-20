Toronto man, 21, identified as victim of fatal Richmond Hill shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) have identified the victim of a fatal shooting which took place in Richmond Hill last week.

YRP responded to a plaza near York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road at around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 17 following reports that a man had been shot at The Keg in the plaza’s parking lot.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was without vital signs at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim Monday as 21-year-old Alexander Bobby Lapage of Toronto and said they believe he was targeted.

Police also said they are looking for witnesses who might be able to help piece together what happened.

“The area of the incident has many restaurants and nightclubs and is well-travelled by pedestrians and vehicular traffic. There were many people in the plaza at the time of the shooting,” police said in a release Monday. “Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are urged to come forward as soon as possible, along with anyone who has video footage, including dashcam, cell phone, or security recordings from the area around the time of the incident.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.