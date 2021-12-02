The City of Toronto has launched a new webpage that will disclose COVID-19 exposures in large settings where contact information may not be available.

The webpage, which launched Thursday, will notify community members when one or more COVID-9 cases have been detected in a setting within a defined timeframe. The settings will be in public areas where 20 or more people were present. The addresses of private residences will not be posted.

"This is especially important as we continue moving forward returning to many of the activities that we’ve missed," Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement.

"We’re sharing this information to help prevent opportunities for virus spread and equipping residents with instructions they can follow to protect their health and the health of those around them if they may have been exposed to this virus."

Information will be updated on the webpage at 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ontario's top doctor has said that public health measures are not changing at this time amid the discovery of the new Omicron variant in the province.

As it stands, private indoor events are limited to 25 people while outdoor gatherings can have 100 people.

Capacity limits have also been completely lifted in most large venues such as movie theatres and event or sporting spaces that require proof of vaccination. Further capacity restrictions were supposed to be implemented in mid-November, but that step of the province's reopening plan was paused amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

According to provincial data, there were 118 new COVID-19 cases identified in Toronto on Thursday. There were also 75 new cases in Peel Region, 53 new cases in York Region, 42 new cases in Halton Region and 21 new cases in Durham Region.