Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

The Sedore family (left) welcomes Brook at Etobicoke General Hospital as the Mathialagan family poses with newborn Sanjith at North York General Hospital on Jan. 1, 2023. (William Osler Health System/North York General Hospital) The Sedore family (left) welcomes Brook at Etobicoke General Hospital as the Mathialagan family poses with newborn Sanjith at North York General Hospital on Jan. 1, 2023. (William Osler Health System/North York General Hospital)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Air traffic outage in Philippines causes long flight delays

Nearly 300 domestic and international flights at the Manila airport in the Philippines were either delayed, cancelled or diverted Sunday, causing misery for over 65,000 passengers during the New Year holiday after a power outage hampered air traffic operations.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton