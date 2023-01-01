Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

A baby named Sanjith was born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Toronto, making them one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in 2023.

North York General Hospital congratulated the Mathialagan family and shared pictures of the bundle of joy in a news release issued on New Year’s Day.

Minutes after Sanjith’s birth, Teshanda Gilling and Blake Sedore of Bolton, Ont. welcomed their baby girl Brook at Etobicoke General Hospital.

Weighing eight pounds and four ounces, Brook was born at 12:04 a.m.

“Big brother Blake is also happy to welcome Brook to the family,” William Osler Health System said in a news release.

In Scarborough, the local hospital said it also delivered a baby girl born at 12:15 a.m., though few other details have been released.

Elsewhere, in Mississauga, a baby girl named Savreen was born 38 seconds after midnight at Credit Valley Hospital. She's the first baby to be delivered in 2023 in that city and potentially the province.

Images of the New Year’s baby with parents Simarpreet and Amandeep, and big sister Aizel, were shared by Trillium Health Partners.

“My birthday is December 31st, so we were wondering if she would be born on the 31st or the 1st. And then she was born just after midnight,” Simarpreet said in a news release. “This is a great way to start 2023.”

Parents Simarpreet and Amandeep, and big sister Aizel, welcome Savreen at Credit Valley Hospital on Jan. 1, 2023. (Trillium Health Partners)

Baby Rahman was delivered at 1:53 a.m. at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. The six-pound-15-ounce baby is the second for proud Brampton parents Sara and Esmatullah.

Baby Rahman is seen at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in Vaughan, Ont. on Jan. 1, 2023. (Mackenzie Health)

In Durham Region, Jennifer Lopez and Akeem Powell of Oshawa, Ont. welcomed baby Anthony at 2:46 a.m. at Ajax Pickering Hospital.

Hours later, at Port Perry Hospital’s New Life Centre, a baby boy named Kerrigan was born to parents Rachel Kerrigan and Kevin Hannah.