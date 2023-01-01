Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
A baby named Sanjith was born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Toronto, making them one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in 2023.
North York General Hospital congratulated the Mathialagan family and shared pictures of the bundle of joy in a news release issued on New Year’s Day.
Minutes after Sanjith’s birth, Teshanda Gilling and Blake Sedore of Bolton, Ont. welcomed their baby girl Brook at Etobicoke General Hospital.
Weighing eight pounds and four ounces, Brook was born at 12:04 a.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Big brother Blake is also happy to welcome Brook to the family,” William Osler Health System said in a news release.
In Scarborough, the local hospital said it also delivered a baby girl born at 12:15 a.m., though few other details have been released.
Elsewhere, in Mississauga, a baby girl named Savreen was born 38 seconds after midnight at Credit Valley Hospital. She's the first baby to be delivered in 2023 in that city and potentially the province.
Images of the New Year’s baby with parents Simarpreet and Amandeep, and big sister Aizel, were shared by Trillium Health Partners.
“My birthday is December 31st, so we were wondering if she would be born on the 31st or the 1st. And then she was born just after midnight,” Simarpreet said in a news release. “This is a great way to start 2023.”
Parents Simarpreet and Amandeep, and big sister Aizel, welcome Savreen at Credit Valley Hospital on Jan. 1, 2023. (Trillium Health Partners)
Baby Rahman was delivered at 1:53 a.m. at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. The six-pound-15-ounce baby is the second for proud Brampton parents Sara and Esmatullah.
Baby Rahman is seen at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in Vaughan, Ont. on Jan. 1, 2023. (Mackenzie Health)
In Durham Region, Jennifer Lopez and Akeem Powell of Oshawa, Ont. welcomed baby Anthony at 2:46 a.m. at Ajax Pickering Hospital.
Hours later, at Port Perry Hospital’s New Life Centre, a baby boy named Kerrigan was born to parents Rachel Kerrigan and Kevin Hannah.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What the data says about the cost of living in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for China a 'political move,' says expert
An expert says Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus.
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Air traffic outage in Philippines causes long flight delays
Nearly 300 domestic and international flights at the Manila airport in the Philippines were either delayed, cancelled or diverted Sunday, causing misery for over 65,000 passengers during the New Year holiday after a power outage hampered air traffic operations.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45.
Montreal
-
10 of Quebec's biggest stories in 2022
2022 has come and gone. From politics to papal visits to (cancelled) pride parades, here's a list of 10 stories that dominated headlines in Montreal over the past year.
-
'We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec:' Legault gives New Year's message
"I would also like us to realize that we are lucky to live in a place like Quebec: a beautiful territory, a safe place, a people who are united and who help each other when it is difficult. That's Quebec and we should all be proud of that," the premier said.
-
Manager of Bordeaux jail suspended following unlawful detention, death of young man
A manager has been suspended from his duties at the Montreal jail where a 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an intervention by guards last week.
London
-
'Life threatening injuries': London Police investigating west end crash
A man if fighting for his life after a crash in the west end of London, Ont. Sunday morning.
-
'Largest crowd we’ve ever had': 15K people packed Victoria Park for NYE
A combination of great weather, great entertainment and a thirst for a free live gathering lead to an amazing New Year’s Eve Party at Victoria Park.
-
London mayor announces Mayor's New Year's Honour List 2023
London mayor Josh Morgan is acknowledging members of the community with his annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List.
Kitchener
-
‘Let’s make this New Years, a New Years without a single fatality’: OPP continue ride checks to crack down on impaired driving
With 2022 coming to a close, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Saturday to reflect on the past year.
-
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
-
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Ottawa
-
The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais
Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m., while the first baby of the year in the Outaouais was born at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Senators for sale and LRT rolls into Riverside South: Six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023.
Windsor
-
Windsor police looking to identify suspect after man shot twice near downtown
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a 36-year-old man was shot twice in the leg near the downtown area in the afternoon of New Year's Eve.
-
What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Windsor
As Windsor residents mark the start of 2023, there are some closures to keep in mind due to the statutory holiday in the province.
-
Wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway charged with impaired driving after crash
Windsor police say a wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.
Barrie
-
Youth donate 25,000 pounds of food to Bradford food bank
Youth in Bradford came together to donate tonnes of food to the local food bank.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation in Caledon results in bust
After a month-long investigation into possible stolen vehicles being stored at a property in Caledon, police are revealing their findings.
-
Heavy fog and rain sweeping through parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents across central Ontario of thick fog and heavy rain showers on New Year's eve.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Calgary
-
2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley
There's a new municipality in southern Alberta after a midnight merger transformed Turner Valley and Black Diamond into Diamond Valley.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
-
Investigation underway after Airdrie structure fire
Fire crews are on scene in Airdrie after a structure fire early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'The best party in the city of Winnipeg': How Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is helping kids safely ring in the new year
Another New Year's tradition has returned to Winnipeg post-COVID.
-
Increased ridership will fix transit safety issues: Transit advocate
Hopping on a bus is going to cost you five cents more in 2023, but a transit advocate says the fare increase is the opposite of what the city should be doing.
-
Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers
EDMONTON -- Credit Connor Hellebuyck for being able to stifle the offensive output of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
We will not be intimidated: A New Year's message from our newsroom
In the face of increased hostility towards the news media in 2022, CTV Vancouver's dogged reporters "dug into investigations and pursued answers with a renewed sense of purpose," writes news director Ethan Faber.
-
Vancouver airport to test wastewater on flights from China for COVID-19
As Canada brings in new COVID-19 restrictions for travellers arriving from China, a wastewater testing program for arriving flights is being expanded to Vancouver.
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
Edmonton
-
'It's bittersweet': Ukrainian Free Store closes during move to new location
It's a new year, new location for the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has closed temporarily while it prepares to move to a bigger space.
-
Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers
Credit Connor Hellebuyck for being able to stifle the offensive output of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.