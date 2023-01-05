Toronto homeowners return from trip to find their house sold without consent

The owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people pretending to be them while they were abroad on a business trip.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the real homeowners left the country in January 2022.

During that time, police said, two people impersonated the owners of the home, located in the Etobicoke area.

The two people, who police are looking to identify, allegedly hired a real estate agent and listed the property for sale.

They were able to sell the property and new homeowners took possession of the property, police said.

Several months after the sale took place, police said, the real homeowners discovered their property was sold without their consent.

Investigators said the man and woman wanted in connection with the investigation used fake identification to impersonate the real homeowners.

Their images have been released and are both wanted in the mortgage fraud investigation.

No other details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7310, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.